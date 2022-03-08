Race review – Saturday, March 5, 2022

With the racing product going into the market overseas, it is important that what prevails here in Jamaica resembles the professionalism generally available to the customers at those points of sale.

Regulating body, the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), and the promoting company Supreme Venture Racing & Entertainment Limited (SVREL) must ensure that standard of service-quality delivery is emulated here.

Reference is made to a recent press release by JRC which stated: “Jockey Oneil Mullings, who rode Lacrimae in the second race on February 13, 2022, had his explanation accepted for failing to ride his horse on its merit”. The maiden horse in question was racing for the first time. Therefore, what was the basis on which “merit” was determined with no previous comparative form possible?

This inquiry was held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 and Lacrimae ran again on February 20, 2022. When was Mullings summoned, why was the horse allowed to race again with this Inquiry pending and why is his explanation treated confidentially? The JRC Operation Stewards do a much better job of protecting the integrity of the racing product than is generally accepted but there is always room for improvement.

Two jockeys, Samantha Fletcher and Jerome Innis, were injured in riding accidents during the March 2, Ash Wednesday card with declaration for six rides between them for the March 5 meet published prior. A definite determination should have been made that these riders would not be available for the latter card.

With more than 48 hours available the Operation Stewards should have been able to demand the trainers affected find suitable replacements prior to the opening postime of the March 5 card or risk the horses in question being declared late non-starters. SVREL's management must insist that between their Racing Office and the stewards the customers be given the appropriate information on a timely basis and not left to make wagering decisions on incomplete race programmes.

The SVREL 5th Anniversary Trophy Open Allowance (Graded Stakes) was featured on the 10-race card. Seven were declared for the 1,100-metre sprint and the performance of winner Patriarch was a testimony to its talent as a sprinter.

Turned out in incontestable condition by Trainer Vincent Maine, who also saddled runner-up God Of Love, the seven-year-old horse running with an unquestionably favourable weight allotment (53.5kilos) dominated the gallop. With Robert Halledeen at the reins, Patriarch coasted in four lengths clear for its 18th career success from 39 starts in a spectacular time of 1:05.2 with the wind direction and its strength against the early fractions.

In tandem with trainer Ian Parsard, former three-time champion Dane Nelson was in double riding form as he won the opening event over 1,600 metres on US-bred Classical Orb and the 1,100-metre second event aboard Crafty And Ready another USA importation.

Raddesh Roman rode Nina Dorada (13/1) for his first success of the season with trainer Lawrence Freemantle winning a fourth from 27 starts this year in the 1,100-metres third event.

The fourth, run over 1,300 metres, was a mere formality for down in class Three Times Lucky (1/2) with champion Anthony Thomas riding for trainer Jason DaCosta. Big Argument (11/1) with Kiaman McGregor riding won the 1,200-metre fifth event for trainer Edward Stanberry whilst the 1,000-metre straight sixth went to Anaso (4/5) ridden by Daniel Satchell for trainer Ryan Derby.

In race seven, over 1,000 metres straight, jockey Phillip Parchment broke a somewhat lean spell aboard debutant Peaky Blinders for his third winner form 41 mounts this year. The well conformed chestnut colt, trained by Stephen Todd, overcame an untidy start to lose ground but scored by over three lengths and will be winning before long again if all goes well.

Marlon Anderson saddled in-form five-year-old mare Colawill to win the 1,400-metre eighth race with Oneil Mullings as the pilot and Welsh Soutar's first starter of the season, Above Hall Links, was in upset winning form at 37/1 with apprentice Youville Pinnock looking back at his nearest rival's four-length inferiority in the closing stages of the 1,500-metre gallop.

For the second time this year trainer Fitzgerald Richards is presented with the Training Feat Award for posting Patriarch in invincible form for the Best Winning Gallop Accolade and consistent God Of Love for the runner-up spot in a featured sprint event. Phillip Parchment is the recipient of the Jockeyship Award for his schooling of Peaky Blinders to win the seventh event.