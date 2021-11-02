RACE REVIEW – Saturday, October 30, 2021

As the season moves into the final two months of the year, the juvenile picture is beginning to be framed. The day's feature was another renewal of the 1200-metre Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy run as the opening leg of the Supreme Ventures Triple Crown and the seventh on the ten-race programme.

Unfortunately, only seven were considered forward or classy enough to contest an event with a purse of $3.2 million including the $1.7-million winning owner's share.

Trainer Richard Azan has a few good early types in his stable and this is an excellent position for the veteran conditioner's barn.

The service of Dick Cardenas was re-engaged by Azan for maiden Slammer (4/1) following his first appearance when, at 4/5 odds on favourite, Slammer was defeated by a half a length.

Declared with 51.5 kilogrammes, the well-conformed progeny of Savoy Stomp, in receipt of 3.5 kilogrammes, scored by 1 ½ lengths over stable mate Perfect Brew (Oshane Nugent) one of the six previous winners in the field.

Speaking of favourable weight allotments, sharing the spotlight was the 1000-metre round ninth event titled the Cash Pot “Super Dash” Trophy, Duke (3/1), saddled by Gary Subratie, weighted at 53.0 kilogrammes following a fast run 1:05.3, with 57.0 kilogrammes three weeks prior, sprinted home just over a length clear of nearest rival. Robert Halledeen has now piloted the five-year-old horse for three of nine victories from 42 career appearances.

Champion apprentice Oshane Nugent rode the 62nd winner of his career by inducing a strong stretch run from 20/1 shot Splendid Vision to overpower favourite and front runner Glock (Linton Steadman) by three lengths in the 1200-metre opener. This was trainer Roy Matthews' third success of the racing year.

There was an overwhelming 10½ length gap between the Joseph Thomas-trained Doctor Grey (9/5), ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, and the runner-up in the day's second over 1400 metres. Christopher Mamdeen, the 2019 champion reinsman, induced a sustained stretch run gallop from My Mom Juss to win the 1500-metre third by 1 ¼ lengths for trainer Ian Alexander.

Shane Ellis aboard Lorne Kirlew's Dejae's Boy (9/5) virtually toyed with the opposition from in front in the afternoon's fourth over 1500 metres and the Storm Craft-bred four-year-old gelding was clear by over four lengths at the winning post.

Apprentice Jordan Barrett enjoyed his 18th success of the season with trainer Anthony Subratie's 32nd starter Step In Faith sprinting to a 4½ winning margin in the 1000-metre straight fifth event. The trainer improved his tally to 14 wins to maintain an impressive strike rate ratio.

Race six, run over 1500 metres, was won in good style by the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Let Him Fly (Tevin Foster), coasting in over four lengths clear at odds of 5/2.

Dick Cardenas then closed a double when Sky Zone (9/2) stayed on strongly to win the 1600-metre eighth event by over three lengths for long-serving trainer Patrick Fong.

In the closing event, 3/2 favourite Iannai Links (Phillip Parchment) led 1400 metres out and proved elusive by 2½ lengths for trainer Jason DaCosta's 55th trip to the winners' enclosure this year, having only posted his first local career winner on April 12.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Jason DaCosta for the re-schooling of Iannai Links back into the front-running form which he had abandoned in half a dozen races since his April 12 similar winning effort. The Emperor Hall gelding also displayed the Best Winning Gallop and reinsman Phillip Parchment gets the Jockeyship Award for his enterprising tactics in piloting Iannai Links to victory in the 1820-metre gallop confined to three-year-old non-winners of two races.