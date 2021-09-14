Race review — Saturday, September 11, 2021

The renewal of the annual Reggae Trophy was the feature event of 10 races on the card.

As is customary the field of 10 sprinters gave promise of another exciting sprint over the 1000-metre straight course. Based on his previous outing, which was less than two lengths behind improving US-bred Eroy a month earlier, it was hardly a surprise the Ian Parsard-trained five-year-old horse Rojorn Di Pilot (Dick Cardenas) was the 7/5 favourite.

There were no excuses for an untidy start as the 10 runners shared reaction time equally when the gates opened. Patriarch (Oshane Nugent), running from post position two, established the lead and charted a gradual diagonal path to head the gallop in the centre of the track until worn down 40 metres from the finish by Rojorn Di Pilot who was his closest pursuer from throughout.

Strikinglygorgeous at odd of 11/1 made winning look easy when she made all the running to score by 5 1/2 lengths in the 1100-metre opening event. The seven-year-old mare, who had failed to finish in her last appearance in May, was the first of two wins for in-form jockey Tevin Forster with trainer Ray Phillips taking credit for declaring her in unbeatable condition.

Veteran conditioner Adin Williams opened his 2021 account from 35 starts when his four-year-old filly She's A Mistake (Oniel Mullings) was always clear to release her maiden tag in the day's 1100-metre second at odds of 3/2 - the second favourite.

Juvenile debutant Sunset Silhoutte (Anthony Thomas), a half-sister of Triple Crown heroine and two-time Horse of the Year She's A Maneater, was fourth to finish and failed to impress in her much-anticipated debut. It was the lesser fancied pair of winner by a nose Deezi (Phillip Parchment) at 9/5 and stablemate Tekapunt (Matthew Bennett) providing the excitement for the Jason DaCosta stable to secure the first of two successes on the card.

Leading reinsman, the 2020 joint champion Anthony Thomas had the first of two wins when he brought Ms Kibbeisha Little's lightly raced five-year-old grey gelding Corazon Sin Miedo with consummate timing to win the fourth at 3/1 and bested a hugely competitive field with the first five to finish covered by less than two lengths.

Aaron Chatrie rode his 12th winner from 146 opportunities on Gresford Smith's Bruce Wayne. The former Overnight Allowance campaigner, produced a rather laboured but sustained stretch run to score by three parts of a length in the day's fifth over 1200 metres. Backers with knowledge of and confidence in the seven-year-old gelding's current ability were rewarded at odds of 3/1.

In the sixth event, after unsuccessful attempts on two fancied mounts in races two and four, it was time for Tevin Foster to secure his double. The imported in utero Faukland, the 6/5 favourite, was well in control of the gallop before the race was too old and scored by three lengths easing down at the end of the 1400-metre maiden contest.

The Restricted Stakes seventh event over 1200 metres ended in victory for smart three-year-old Lure Of Lucy (3/5). Bred in the United States the three-year-old by filly, despite her scintillating preparation gallops, had to grind out a 2-3/4-length victory for winning jockey Anthony Thomas and trainer Jason DaCosta to settle on two wins each on the card.

Linton Steadman, one of the most under-rated jocks in the colony, showed his rating skills to get out-and-out career sprinter Universal Boss (3/1) to stay on well over the 1400 metres of the afternoon's seventh event for trainer Donovan Powell's sixth success from 106 starts this year. Half an hour later, under a confident ride from 2019 champion Christopher Mamdeen, the Anthony Nunes trained four-year-filly Versatile Vision won the 1500-metre ninth event by three and half lengths at odds of 8/5.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Ray Phillips for the performance of Strikinglygorgeous a mare that is not easy to train for fitness. The Best Winning Gallop was displayed by Rojorn Di Pilot in chasing and wearing down his fleet-footed rival in Patriarch in the day's feature. Linton Steadman is up for another Jockeyship Award after coaxing a victory out of Universal Boss over an unfamiliar distance.