Race Review – Sunday, January 16, 2022

Oshane Nugent is fast transitioning into a preferred rider for a significant number of trainers right across the spectrum of the cohort. The two-time champion apprentice, who had the signal honour of being valedictorian of the December 7, 2019 Jamaica Racing Commission Riding School 18-member graduating class, has now ridden 75 winners.

Due to a combination of an exercise gallop accident resulting in a concerning head injury and a riding-related suspension for intimidation and interference, Nugent was out of the saddle for over three months in the first half of the 2021 season. The ever-improving young reinsman is currently the only graduate of that exercise to surpass the 60-win threshold to achieve non-claiming jockey status.

Lightly raced four-year-old maiden filly Tiz Dancer (4/5), trained by Nicholas Smith, was in control of the pace of the 800-metre dash of the opening event for Nugent to pilot his second winner of the season.

Half an hour later the expected dominance of Jason DaCosta's She's My Destiny (1/9) materialised with a ten-length romp in the 1,400-metre second event. Ridden by three-time and reigning champion Anthony Thomas, the medium-sized daughter of Bern Identity sprinted the 1,400 metres in 1:25.1 to follow up a similar eleven and a half lengths runaway clocking 1:17.2 for 1,300 metres: these times have recently become a rarity for four-year-old fillies.

Former three-time champion Dane Nelson opened his seasonal account in guiding Gresford Smith's Bloodsweatandtears (1/5) in the third over 1,500 metres whilst in the fourth over 1,100 metres Task Force (2/1) won by nearly four length for apprentice Roger Hewitt's second and trainer Lorne Kirlew's first of the season.

Race five over 1,000 metres round was won by front-runner Balazo, ridden by apprentice Romario Spencer at odds of 2/1 for trainer Tyrone Prince and similarly, favourite at 3/2 Chrisanli outsprinted rivals to give Robert Halledeen his sixth winning mount of the new season. Halledeen added to this tally immediately with victory in the 1,200-metre seventh aboard One Don for trainer Gary Subratie's fifth winner this month.

War of the Roses (10/1), trained by veteran Adin Williams and hard-ridden by Phillip Parchment, outstayed six rivals over the 1,820 distance to win the eighth followed by Quiet Boss (5/1) with 2019 champion Christopher Mamdeen driving the Ian Alexander-conditioned four-year-old dark bay colt to victory in the ninth run over 900 metres, which was a little less than half the trip of the previous event.

Outbidder (3/5), a record $6.1-million purchase as a yearling, confirmed convincingly she possesses the ability to match her impressive physical frame with a 6 ½-length victory in the 1,200-metre closing event. Ridden by Javaniel Patterson, the Jason DaCosta schooled progeny of Savoy Stomp with a clocking of 1:13.3 achieves a handicap rating suggesting she will be a competitive contender for the 2022 Futurities especially those restricted to her own sex.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Jason DaCosta for the spectacularly rapid progress of his two winners on the card. The now accomplished four-time winner She's My Destiny and Outbidder having her second appearance. The latter started slowly on debut and was only, a somewhat disappointing, seven lengths fourth in a field of 14 clearly delivered the Best Winning Gallop here. Phillip Parchment is the day's recipient of the Jockeyship Award as his mount War of the Roses, who is a confirmed sluggard, owes its third career success to the exceptional athletic ability of this experienced reinsman.