Race review – Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The 10-race programme featured the 1400-metre three-year-old fillies Thornbird Stakes run in honour of the 1984 Derby winner schooled by the late Wayne DaCosta, which was a precursor to the fact that he would one day be the jurisdiction's greatest-ever conditioner of race horses.

His 2021 renewal confirmed the class of Ian Parsard's She's A Wonder (Reyan Lewis) who won the event in a romp of over 10 lengths, which is an indication of her confirmed superiority over the current crop of same-sex Classic aspirants.

In the frame in November last, winner of the opening event run over 1400 metres, Royal Aviator, after a series of poor performances affected by very untidy starts, the six-year-old gelding showed a welcome return to form. Ridden by Natalie Berger for trainer Nicholas Smith, the 7/2 chance was in a battle for early supremacy but was able to lead and outstay chief rival Bay Commander (Javaniel Patterson), also returning to form.

Youville Pinnock, who, in the absence of ailing champion Oshane Nugent, continues to act in the capacity of hottest apprentice, was at his best aboard Biblical Legend for trainer Joseph Durant's first success of the season.

In a duel with favourite Diosa de Oro (Dane Nelson), it was touch and go over the last 200 metres until the winner edged it by a half a length in the last few strides of the 1600-metre second race.

Trainer Victor Williams enjoyed his fifth trip to winners' enclosure this year when Diamond Legend (Omar Walker) scored by over two lengths comfortably at odds of 2/1 in the 1200-metre third event. Long odds-on favourite Mum (Aaron Chatrie), trained by Spencer Chung, duly delivered by over three lengths in the 1000-metre straight fourth event to confirm the promise of the second-place finish in her first attempt 17 days ago.

Apprentice Shane Richardson had a rare piece of good fortune when his declared mount Elim Man was a late non-starter on intended debut. Requested by champion Anthony Nunes to ride favourite Acero in the 1000-metre fifth event, Richardson was always clear on the colt and the race was won by over five lengths.

Predictably, hard-knocking filly Elitist, having her 38th career start, won the 1200-metre sixth event to give joint champion reinsman Anthony Thomas his first of two wins on the day. Owned by mom Elizabeth, it was indeed fitting that this was the first official win for trainer Jason DaCosta who did such an admirable job in managing the stable while his dad was ailing.

With the passing of his father Wayne, the second-generation trainer intends to take over the stable's operation while still continuing to condition horses in the United States. Incidentally, Jason won a race at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Youngstown, Ohio, on this same day.

Former five-time champion jockey Trevor Simpson had his third winner of the season when game and genuine Cartel won the 1000-metre round seventh event for trainer Gregory Forsyth's fifth of the year.

Anthony Thomas's second winner came in the 1400-metre eighth event when the potentially progressive Dejae's Boy won by over four lengths to give trainer Ian Parsard two on the card.

Oneofakind (Dane Nelson) duly continued its improvement winning by just over five lengths in the 1400-metre 10th and closing event for trainer Nunes to secure a double.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Ian Parsard for the spectacular improvement in the form of She's A Wonder in winning the Thornbird and delivering the Best Winning Gallop in the process. Apprentice Youville Pinnock cops the Jockeyship Award for his handling of Biblical Legend.