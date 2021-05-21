Raceday Review for Monday, May 17, 2021

Veteran Charlton Riley, who has been absent from the local scene for a number of years until recently, showed he can still deliver if he has a competitive mount.

Blood Song, a horse whose best form would have made him the one to beat here, started at odds of 29/1 in the opening event and outstayed rivals convincingly for trainer Patrick Fong's second visit to the winners' enclosure this year.

Former top class sprinter Mr Ambassador, now nine years old and running on his favoured 1000-metre round trip in the day's second, has retained some ability and demonstrated it admirably under the guidance of apprentice Jordan Barrett to give conditioner Errol Pottinger his first winner of the season from 21 starts.

Saddled by Jason DaCosta for the day's third, progressive sprinter four-year-old Make Up Artist , who only made it the races in late April, remained undefeated after two starts over 1,100 metres clocking 1:05.2 and 1:06.4 which, under both conditions of wind strength and directions assessed, is a clear demonstration of better than average ability. The well-conformed filly was ridden by leading reinsman Anthony Thomas for the first of his two wins.

The 1500-metre fourth race the ideal distance and field opposing Stallwalkin'girl (Dick Cardenas) not showing the best form collectively in any consistent way it was hardly surprising the six-year-old mare was over seven lengths clear at the line to give trainer Anthony Subratie his fifth win of the year from only 11 starts.

Mamacita, trained by Dennis Pryce, was the successful favourite in the 1000-metre straight fourth event for Thomas' second winning ride on the card.

Half an hour later Rojorn Di Pilot (Omar Walker), the most favoured horse in the sixth event, sprinted to a two-length triumph to give trainer Ian Parsard his 13th winner from 61 starts this season.

Following the consecutive wins by favourites in races five and six, the seventh had a surprise in the form 14/1 winner Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins) saddled by Gary Subratie.

The United States-bred hard-knocking four-year-old filly was having only her second attempt at the 1000-metre straight course and was well handled by Dawkins who is very aware tactically in riding races over sprint distances.

Sweet Majesty (Christopher Mamdeen), conditioned by Edward Stanberry, ran promisingly on debut to be only three lengths second to colt King's Magician but following a distant third to another colt Will At War, the filly was a total of 47 lengths in arrears in her last three races. From a position of chasing the early leader Sweet Majesty assumed the advantage approaching the top of the stretch and stayed on to win the day's eighth by two lengths at odds of 20/1 while the 1400-metre closing event was won by 9/2 chance Inspired Miracle (Robert Halledeen) prepared by Patrick Lynch.

The Training Feat award is presented to Patrick Fong for the performance of seven-year-old Blood Song with the horse delivering the Best Winning Gallop. The Jockeyship Award goes to Dane Dawkins for yet another good performance with the narrow victory of Awesome Treasure over the unfamiliar distance.