Racing Commission disqualifies four horses

Racing Commission disqualifies four horsesFriday, October 01, 2021
On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) conducted an investigation into a complaint submitted by trainer Carl Anderson against the decision of the Handicapping Committee concerning horses which participated in the running of the first race on the November 2, 2019.
The evidence revealed that four horses which had competed in the race were ineligible, namely:
Twilight Dreams
Biblical Legend
Night Light
Cartel
After carefully reviewing the evidence presented by trainer Carl Anderson, Christopher Armond, the then director of racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and and Entertainment Limited (SVREL); Denzil Miller, the current director of racing, SVREL; and Katherine Francis, legal representative of SVREL, the commission ruled that the horses Twilight Dreams, Biblical Legend, Night Light and Cartel be disqualified from the race and not placed. The commission then ruled that the order of finish be revised as follows:
1st Five Star
2nd Sunshine Cat
3rd Uncle Wal
4th My Mom Juss
5th Flowers Thirty
6th Buckaluck
7th Super Glitterman
8th Time For A Kola
The commission also recommended that the promoting company (SVREL) be guided by Rule 232 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Racing Rules 1977 which states that:
“In the event of a horse being disqualified under any of these rules, prize money and cups shall be awarded in accordance with the placings as decided by the stewards or the commission.
''A horse which have been disqualified shall, unless his placing has been altered by the stewards under Rule 244 not be entitled to any prize money and if any cup or money shall have been paid to the owner or his representative before the disqualification it shall be refunded by the recipient”.
The commission therefore advised the promoter (SVREL) to instruct the connections of the disqualified horses who had been paid purse monies based on the original order of finish, to refund such funds for redistribution.
The Jamaica Racing Commission was represented by legal adviser Garth McBean.
