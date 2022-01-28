Racing for Saturday, January 22, 2022

Racing for Saturday, January 22, 2022Friday, January 28, 2022
|
Brompton Alex (Oneil Mullings) makes his first race track appearance. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Jockey Youville Pinnock dismounts from his winner Prince Marshall.
Trainer Keffin Murray (left) walks with jockey Christopher Mamdeen.
Trainer Gary Crawford makes sure the blinkers are properly placed on Rum Puncher.
Jockey Aaron Chatrie (stooping) is in conversation with trainer Errol “Little Sub” Subratie.
With equipment in hand, trainer David Lee Sin heads towards the saddling barn area.
