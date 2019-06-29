Racing news for Derby day, Saturday, June 29, 2019

Ten horses claimed

The claiming box got busy as 10 horses were claimed on the 12-race Jamaica Derby programme.

Renex Burrell claimed General Report for owner Lloyd Salmon from Edward Hamilton; Kingsley Davis claimed Foot Soldier for owner Rampage from Joseph Thomas; and Enos Brown claimed Jamaican Citizen for owner Wilfred Nicholas from Johnny Wilmot from the second race. All claims were made for $350,000.

In the fifth race, Gordon Lewis claimed Laguna Point for owner Marlon Biggs from Steven Todd; Joseph Thomas claimed Princess Brianna for himself from Raymond Townsend; Rudolph Hardial claimed Pandora's Box for owner David Forbes from Paul Smith; Michael Francis claimed Rambunctious Links for owner New Money Connection from Stanley Findlay; Alford Brown claimed Tough Cookie for owner Raphael Gordon from Phillip Lee; Ryan Darby claimed Supreme Authority for himself from Nicholas Smith; and Henry Harrison Jr claimed Golden Eye for owner Mr Biggs from Edward Hamilton. All claims went for $250,000.

Trainers Ralph Porter, Raymond Townsend get off the mark

Trainers Ralph Porter and Raymond Townsend, after six months into the new racing season, were able to notch their first winners.

Porter saddled Sparkle Diamond in the Boom-A-Rang Trophy, while Townsend's Princess Brianna won the Likkle Boom Trophy.

Sparkle Diamond was hustled by jockey Shane Ellis to take the lead in the Restricted Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) over Mystic Mama (Jerome Innis) and Cryptocurrency(Ian Spence).

The American-bred Sparkle Diamond, once he got into his stride, began to open up on the field as he cruised home by 9 ½ lengths in an impressive time of 1:05.3. Cryptocurrency finished second and Mystic Mama third.

Ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis, Princess Brianna won by 2 ¾ lengths in a claiming ($250,000 -$200,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs.

It was an even start for most of the runners, and as the horses sorted themselves out approaching the half-mile (800m) Tough Cookie (Javaniel Patterson) surged to the lead over Supreme Authority (Anthony Thomas) and Princess Brianna.

Princess Brianna slipped down into second position entering the lane before going by Tough Cookie in deep stretch, and went on to win comfortably. Rambunctious Links (Phillip Parchment) was second and Pandora's Box (Jerome Innis) third in a final time of 1:10.2.

Holy Light, Anaso, Free Marie

Changes in racing equipment continue to play a vital role in the difference between winning and losing. Such was the case with horses Holy Light, Anaso and Free Marie.

Trainer Phillip Lee decided to take off the blinkers and put on the figure 8 on his charge Holy Light, and the result was an upset win by a head at odds of 47-1 in the Big Boom Trophy run over one mile (1,600m). Ridden by apprentice Kiaman McGregor, Holy Light outbattled Foot Soldier (Daniel Satchell) and Jamaican Citizen (Christopher Mamdeen) in a driving finish during a claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event. The final time was 1:44.2.

After a dismal run on last when finishing in eighth place by 9 ½ lengths on June 15, Anaso returned to the races with the visor added to the tongue tie, figure 8 and Lasix, and the George Edward trainee came with a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch to beat Chief of State (Kiaman McGregor) and K J Express (Anthony Thomas) by 1 ¾ lengths going 5 ½ furlongs. The winning time for the Restricted Allowance event was 1:07.3.

Free Marie, after numerous misses, got the job done when trainer Lincoln Lungs took off the cheek pieces. Free Marie, under apprentice Raddesh Roman, came flying in deep stretch on the outside of horses to land the Boom Blast Trophy, a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of two over one mile.

Free Marie was 4 ¼ lengths ahead of Fearless Treblav (Shane Ellis) and Cohete del Exito (Bebeto Harvey) in a time of 1:43.3.

Fly First Class

Trained by Dwight Chen, Fly First Class ( Market Rally – So Blessed) earned her third career win from 12 starts after romping home easily in the $650,000 Boom Shot Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs.

With leading rider Christopher Mamdeen in the saddle, Fly First Class started well, racing in second place behind the speedy Necromancer (Raddesh Roman). The bay filly then took over proceedings approaching the home bend and from there on Fly First Class was not for catching, as she cruised home in a time of 1:07.1 in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred four-year-old and upwards - non-winners of three.

Formal Gladiator (Anthony Thomas), who was prominent throughout proceedings, chased home the winner in the end. The bay colt was a length in front of Princess Zella (Sadiki Blake), who came on strong to earn third place.