Racing News for Friday, April 23, 2021

Cryptocurrency cashes in once more

After winning a claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event on April 17, Cryptocurrency went up the claiming ladder to $1 million- $800,000, and made it two wins in a row when defeating rivals by 2 ¼ lengths going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Owned and trained by Anthony Dixon and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Cryptocurrency raced in close touch of the leaders at the off as he settled in third place behind Top Shelf (Omar Walker) and Lala Diva (Delroy Beharie).

Cryptocurrency gathered momentum and slipped down into second place behind Top Shelf approaching the distance, setting up a battle in deep stretch. Cryptocurrency then responded to the 'Let's go' call from Dawkins on the inside rails and powered his way home, winning by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:21.0.

Top Shelf finished second and Wilson, the mount of Dane Nelson, was third.

Another winner for Ryan Darby

Trainer Ryan Darby maintained his good start to the season when he notched his 11th win for the year after Royal Aviator won a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Royal Aviator was slowly out of his starting stall under Daniel Satchell and raced among the backmarkers for most of the way. Top Eagle (Abigail Able) led ahead of Herecometheboss (Devon A Thomas) and Band of Gold (Christopher Mamdeen) down the backstretch.

Royal Aviator made ground going into the half mile turn but was still behind leader Top Eagle who tried to steal a march on the field. Turning for home, Royal Aviator swept by rivals in a rush and went on to win by 4 ½ lengths. Bay Commander (Dane Nelson) was second and Nala's Bushaman (Shane Ellis) third in a final time of 1:31.3.

No 'Danger' at all

Dee Danger romped home to his second-consecutive win after making all to score in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Jockey Anthony Thomas hustled the Steven Todd-trained Dee Danger to take up the running from the start of the race. Dee Danger held the lead over Storm Born (Christopher Mamdeen) and Papa Albert (Linton Steadman) going into the half mile turn.

Turning for home, Dee Danger kept his gallop strong to the wire, scoring by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:08.4 for the distance. Storm Born was second and Papa Albert third. That win made it two in a row for Dee Danger.

Change of equipment and Don Almighty is a winner

Running with the visor off, Don Almighty , trained by Junior Small and ridden by Linton Steadman, scored his first win in over two years after leading home rivals in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (NW2) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Don Almighty wasn't that sharp out of the starting gates at the off but raced in close touch of the leading group, led by Adwa (Youville Pinnock), Nez Perce (Tevin Foster) and Star Lee (Bebeto Harvey).

Coming into the lane Don Almighty got into top gear, surrounded horses at the furlong pole and went on to win comfortably by three lengths. Hecandance (Dane Nelson) was second and Blood Fire (Shavon Townsend) third with a final time of 1:09.2.

Eight horses claimed

Eight horses were claimed on the eight-race card.

Henry Harrison Jr claimed Wilson for Owner David Forbes for $1 million from Donovan Plummer from the first race.

In the third race, Nicholas Smith claimed Band Of Gold for owner Rupert Gayle from Joseph Thomas, Michael Francis claimed Royal Aviator for owner Peter Mason from Ryan Darby, Maurice Crooks claimed Top Eagle for himself from Welsh Soutar, and Colin Ferguson claimed Waltzing Matilda for owner Steve Cespedes from Ray Phillips. All horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the fourth race, Ray Phillips claimed Super Paynter for owner Real Deal Connections from Adin Williams, Lance Richards claimed Papa Albert for owner Vernaldo Scott from Tyrone Prince, and Patrick Fong claimed Storm Born for owner Carlton Watson Renex Burrell. All horses were claimed for $350,000 each.