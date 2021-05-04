Racing News for Friday, April 30, 2021

MOTHER NATURE GOES ONE BETTER

Mother Nature , after going down narrowly to Mamacita over four furlongs (800m) on April 24, returned at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) to sink rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) contest.

Owned by Carlton Granston and trained by Lawrence Freemantle, Mother Nature, with Dane Nelson in the saddle, won by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:23.2.

Mother Nature was always prominent from the start as the six-year-old grey mare settled in third behind Alexa's Star (Youville Pinnock) and Billiejo (Samantha Fletcher) before going by to take up the lead at the half mile turn.

Hitting the top of the straight, Mother Nature turned on the pressure and ran out an easy winner ahead of Ridewiththemob (Bebeto Harvey) and Smarty Tradition (Roger Hewitt).

DAVID LEE SIN NOTCHES FOURTH WIN

David Lee Sin saddled his fourth winner for the season after his charge Sweet Medicine won a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (non-winners of two) travelling seven furlongs (1,400m).

Sweet Medicine was settled by jockey Aaron Chatrie in fourth place at the six-furlong (1,200m) point behind Ashley's Glory (Roger Hewitt), It'sabeautifulday (Abigail Able) and Star Boy Flyer (Richard Henry).

Sweet Medicine maintained her steady gallop down the backstretch before making ground on the leader navigating the half mile turn. Coming into the lane, Sweet Medicine powered her way between horses and went on to win easily by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:30.3. Second was Devine Lexie (Reyan Lewis) with the third slot being occupied by Funky Fashion (Jordan Barrett).

MARKOFAPRINCE WINS AGAIN AT FOUR FURLONGS

NINE-YEAR-OLD chestnut gelding Markofaprince completed his third-consecutive winning effort over four furlongs (800m) after leading home rivals in a five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas for trainer Gregory Forsyth, Markofaprince shot to the front at the off and held a comfortable lead ahead of rivals. Coming across the dummy rails, Markofaprince turned on the heat and powered clear to win by 2 ½ lengths.

Smokescreen (Aaron Chatrie) ran well for second place with Timetosaygoodbye (Christopher Mamdeen) finishing third. The final time was clocked at 47.4 seconds.

EASY DOES IT FOR DIOSA DE ORO

Diosa de Oro easily obliged as the 3-5 favourite, winning by 11 ¼ lengths in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) contest over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Trained by Johnny Wilmot and ridden by Dane Nelson, Diosa de Oro broke well at and raced in second place behind Colour Me Tan, under Anthony Thomas. Diosa de Oro tracked Colour Me Tan down the backstretch before surging to the front at the half mile, full of running.

Turning for home under the hand ride, Diosa de Oro wasted no time and sprinted clear ahead of Prince Dominick (Shane Richardson) and Inspired Miracle (Youville Pinnock). The winning time was 1:28.4.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

SIX horses were claimed on the eight-race programme

In the opening event Shaun Williams claimed Royal Aviator for owner New Money Connection for $350,000 from Errol Subratie while Gary Crawford claimed Tradition for owner Anthony Powell, also for $350,000, from Shaun Williams.

Andrew McDonald claimed winner Markofaprince for himself from Gregory Forsyth for $180,000 and Donovan Russell claimed Timetosaygoodbye for owner Michael McIntosh from Edward Stanberry for $165,000 from the seventh race.

In the eighth race, Phillip Lee claimed Colour Me Tan for owner Kwanzi Bernard from Patrick Lynch and Patrick Taylor claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Von White from Johnny Wilmot. Both horses were claimed for $450,000 each.