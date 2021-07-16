Racing News for Monday, July 12, 2021

One-two-three finish for Fitzgerald Richards

Trainer Fitzgerald Richards was left smiling after the running of the first race as his charges Sacrifice, Boss Izzy and Herecomestheboss created a huge upset, finishing in first, second and third places, respectively.

That one-two-three finish by Richards' horses was executed in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over six furlongs (1,200m).

Sacrifice (Shavon Townsend) tracked Hercomestheboss (Javaniel Patterson) and Smarty Tradition (Matthew Bennett) coming into the lane before powering off on the inside rails to win by 2 ½ lengths at odds of 67-1.

Boss Izzy (Nicholas Hibbert) came off the pace to finish second at odd of 10-1 with Herecomestheboss getting third at odds of 19-1. The exacta with Sacrifice and Boss Izzy paid a whopping $18,248.

The final time for the event was 1:17.0.

Natalie Berger notches another win

Natalie Berger notched her third win of this season aboard the Donovan Plummer-conditioned Queen Deftiny in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards Maiden Condition race at six furlongs (1,200m).

Queen Defitny walked out of the starting gates at the off in last position and trailed the leaders Cup Cake (Tevin Foster), Valliant (Linton Steadman) and Uptop Boss (Reyan Lewis). Queen Deftiny then recovered approaching the half-mile, slipping down into second behind Uptop Boss before pointing nearing the turn for home. .

Although turning wide and drifting further towards the outside rails during the stratch drive, Queen Deftiny still kept going for the victory.

Cup Cake was two lengths adrift in second place with Wreckless Diamond (Phillip Parchment) another 3 ½ lengths away in third.

Silver Tapp makes its two from two

Five-year-old chestnut horse Silver Tapp (Strikewhileitshot – Royal Sea) made it two wins from as many career starts when he got home ahead of rivals in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance (non-winners of two) event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

After being sluggish at the start, Silver Tapp, owned and trained by Borris McIntosh and ridden by Bebeto Harvey, raced behind the early pace but came into view at the half-mile when he glided into fourth place behind One Squeeze (Dane Dawkins), Funky Fashion (Youville Pinnock) and Black Royalty (Tevin Foster).

Turning for home between horses, Harvey kept his mount well-balanced in deep stretch and outbattled Funky Fashion winning by a neck. Black Royalty was third.

The final time recorded was 1:32.1.

Purple Wayne returns to the winners' enclosure

Trained by Edward Stanberry and ridden by Dane Nelson, Purple Wayne made light work of rivals in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event over one mile (1,600m).

Leaving the intersection at the seven-furlong point in the race, Purple Wayne settled into fourth behind Sebastian (Javaniel Patterson), Diosa de Oro (Chris Mamdeen) and Innovator (Youville Pinnock). The order didn't change much down the backstretch with only Salah (Robert Halledeen) getting into the mix.

Rounding the half-mile turn, Innovator was pressured on the front end by Diosa de Oro, Salah and Purple Wayne and was quickly surrounded by Purple Wayne entering the straight. Nelson got his mount going and Purple Wayne powered home to score by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:41.1 for the distance.

Salah was second with Ricky Ricardo (Phillip Parchment) third.

Five horses claimed

Five horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the sixth race, Johnny Wilmott claimed Azaria for owner Carlton Watson from Byron Davis, Joseph Thomas claimed Purple Wayne for owner Big Dee Racing Stable from Edward Stanberry, Lorne Kirlew claimed Salah for owner A C K Stables from Patrick Lynch, Gary Subratie claimed Sebastian for owner True Friends from Rowan Mathie, and Ryan Darby claimed Innovator for owner Debbie Clarke from Joseph Durrant. All horses were claimed for $750,000 each.