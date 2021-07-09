Racing News for Monday, July 5, 2021

BIN LADEN GETS IT RIGHT WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

After four careers starts and wearing the visor for the first time, the Fitzroy Glispie-part-owned and trained Bin Laden (Storm Craft – Elle's Pegasus) opened his winning account with an easy victory in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, Bin Laden was up with the pace in the early part of the race in third place, racing behind Cup Cake (Tevin Foster) and Valiant (Linton Steadman). Leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker, Bin Laden slipped down into second place, chasing Mister A (Chalrick Budhai).

Turning for home, Bin Laden, who had hit front full of running approaching the distance, turned on the pressure in deep stretch and came away winning by 6 ½ lengths in a time of 1:30.3. Mister A did well for second place with Cup Cake earning third money.

EASY DOES IT FOR DRONE STRIKE

Stepping down the claiming ladder from $1m-$800,000 to $550,000-$500,000, Drone Strike easily brushed aside rivals by 5 ¼ lengths going a mile (1,600m).

With Shane Ellis in the saddle for trainer Anthony Subratie, Drone Strike ( Sorrentino – Santa Baby) was well away from the off and raced just behind Alhamdulillah (Anthony Thomas). Leaving the six-furlong marker, Ellis took Drone Strike off the pace a bit and allowed Sunshine Cat (Devon A Thomas) to go in chase of the leader.

With the front line not that hot, Drone Strike coupled up nicely and shot to the lead ahead of Alhamdulillah. With every stride taken afterwards, Drone Strike extended his lead with Ellis easing down with half-a-furlong (100m) to go. Inspired Miracle (Robert Halledeen) finished second and Tradition (Christopher Mamdeen) third. The final time was 1:40.2.

FOREIGNER SWEET N SMART EARNS FIRST WIN

Four-year-old American-bred bay filly Sweet N Smart (Smarty Jones – Sweet Margi) earned her first win on local soil after winning a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance V event travelling five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Unable to go with the early pace, Sweet N Smart, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Dane Dawkins, settled into fifth place behind D's Choice (Jordan Barrett), Danny Spud (Milton Powell), Boasy N Flashy (Anthony Thomas) and Sniper Man (Christopher Mamdeen) while going around the half-mile (800m) turn.

Sweet N Smart hugged the inside rails turning for home and in the end outbattled S niper Man for the win, winning by 1 1/4 lengths. D's Choice finished third with a final time of 1:01.4 recorded.

KHAI ALEXIS OFF THE MARK

Three-year-old bay filly Khai Alexis ( Northern Giant – Geisha's Art) came from last to get up in the nick of the time to beat rivals going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds.

Trained by Ryan Darby and ridden by Daniel Satchell, Khai Alexis broke behind rivals, galloping at the back going around the clubhouse turn and onto the backstretch. Little Grovy Thing (Charlton Riley) led the field down the backstretch ahead of Ruds D Indian (Natalie Berger) and Golden Blood (Dane Dawkins).

Khai Alexis began to round horses approaching the half-mile turn to be third in deep stretch. With a couple of cracks from the whip from Satchell, Khai Alexis found extra on the outside of rivals and got up in time to beat Golden Blood by three parts of a length. Artesia (Bebeto Harvey), who took over turning for home, finished in third place. Final time was 2:00.1

FOUR HORSES CLAIMED

Four horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

In the third race, Gary Crawford claimed Tradition for owner Anthony Powell for $550,000 from Renex Burrell, while Michael Hall claimed Drone Strike for owner Julian Harper, also for $550,000 from Anthony Subratie.

In the fifth race, Wilfred Chin claimed Top Eagle for owner Douglas Fernandez from Victor Williams and Christopher Pierre claimed Nasdaq Princess for owner Laura McLauren from Ray Phillips. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.