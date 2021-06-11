RACING NEWS FOR MONDAY, JUNE 7, 2021

Trainer Ray Phillips off the mark

Trainer Ray Phillips notched his first win of the season after his charge Miss Linda Wray easily romped home in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Apprentice Matthew Bennett held Miss Linda Wray off the early fractions as Hercomestheboss (Danial Satchell) led the pack ahead of Waltzing Matilda (Youville Pinnock) and Danceallnight (Kiaman McGregor) down the backstretch.

Miss Linda Wray slowly rounded horses at the half-mile before surging through to hit the front full of running at the top of the straight. Miss Linda Wray wasted no time and powered home to score by 11 lengths in a time of 1:23.3. Ridewithemob (Dane Nelson) came from far behind to get second place ahead of Bay Commander (Chalrick Budhai) in third.

Back-to-back wins for Stallwalkin'girl

Six-year-old bay mare Stallwalkin'girl, owned and trained by Anthony Subratie, made it two wins in a row following victory in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) contest at a mile (1,600m).

Stallwalkin'girl was hustled by jockey Dick Cardenas to take the lead at the off. She led ahead of Boss Izzy (Richard Henry) and Royal Aviator (Paul Francis). Boss Izzy then took over at the six-furlong marker but Stallwalkin'girl quickly went by heading towards the half-mile and then completed her successful run winning by 10 lengths in the end.

Royal Aviator was second with Sir Puddington (Oshane Nugent) finishing third. The final time was 1:42.4.

Toughness goes one better

After finishing a head second to Champion Michaela on May 15 over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), Toughness went one better when leading home rivals in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards Maiden Condition race travelling six furlongs (1,200m).

It was a good start for Toughness as the Rowan Mathie trainee went to the front of the pack. Jockey Dane Dawkins then took Toughness off the pace and settled the four-year-old grey filly in third place navigating the half-mile behind She's A Mistake (Jerome Innis) and Buzz Assault (Andre Powell).

Toughness then regained the lead at the top of the straight and went on to win easily by 3 ¾ lengths ahead of Bin Laden (Youville Pinnock) and Mister A (Kiaman McGregor) in a time of 1:18.1 for the distance.

Colour Me Tan upsets rivals at 12-1

Four-year-old bay gelding Colour Me Tan created the upset of the day when defeating his more fancied rivals in a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) offering coming down the five-straight course.

With apprentice Jordan Barrett riding for trainer Phillip Lee, Colour Me Tan disputed the early lead with Sweet N Smart (Dane Dawkins) and Dorthebutcher (Matthew Bennett). Coming across the dummy rails, Colour Me Tan and Sweet N Smart drew away from in the field in a battle of their own with the former emerging gain a decisive advantage to win by 1 ½ lengths.

Kay Boy (Omar Walker) finished third. The time recorded was a quick 58.3 seconds.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Dale Murphy claimed Bay Commander for himself and Dr Lynden Richards for $250,000 from the first race.

In the second race, Steadman Curtis claimed Royal Aviator for owner Diamonds from Nicholas Smith, Tensang Chung claimed winner Stallwalkin'girl for owner Krown Racing from Anthony Subratie, Paul Charlton claimed Whatever for owner Zelpha Ricketts from Ryan Darby, and Phillip Lee claimed Sir Puddington for owner Ricardo Brown from Renex Burrell. All horses were claimed for $350,000 each.

Steven Todd claimed Latapy for himself from Johnny Wilmot for $550,000 from the fourth race.

— Ruddy Allen