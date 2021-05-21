RACING NEWS FOR MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021

Mr Ambassador wins coming down in claiming level

Stepping down from the $750,000-$70,000 claiming rank, Mr Ambassador proved too tough for rivals at the $550,000-$500,000 claiming level for three-year-old and upwards over five furlongs (1000m) on the round course.

Trained by Errol Pottinger and ridden by Jordan Barrett, Mr Ambassador sat in third place behind Another Commander (Youville Pinnock) and Coralando (Paul Francis) at the half-mile.

After cruising down into second behind Another Commander approaching the distance, Mr Ambassador took over at the top of the lane and kept on well to the wire as the nine-year-old bay gelding won by 1 ¼ lengths. Another Commander was just a short head in front of Eddie's Princess (Anthony Thomas) in second. After splits of 23.4 x 48.2, the final time was recorded at 1:02.0.

Stallwalkin'girl goes one better

After finishing second by a short head to Whatever on last at a mile (1,600m), the Anthony Subratie-owned and trained Stallwalkin'girl returned a half-furlong (100m) shorter at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) and easily brushed aside rivals including his conqueror in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event.

Stallwalkin'girl (Dick Cardenas) raced among the backmarkers early in the contest before cruising down into fourth leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point behind State of Emergency (Javaniel Patterson), Sir Arjun Babu (Phillip Parchment) and Sir Puddington (Harriston Lewis).

Navigating the half-mile turn, Stallwalkin'girl was sent in chase of new leader Sir Puddington before hitting the front full of running in deep stretch. Stallwalkin'girl went on to win by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:36.0 backed with splits of 24.4 x 49.0 x 1:13.4.

Mamacita

Five -year-old bay mare Mamacita continued to show her liking for the straight course as the Dennis Pryce trainee wrapped up her third-consecutive win after putting away rivals in the $600,000 Drumbeat Trophy feature over five furlongs straight in a gate-to-wire effort.

Mamacita, ridden by Anthony Thomas, got a flying starting at the off and went straight to the lead. Mamacita held the lead ahead of Blu Attitude (Dane Nelson), Big Dream (Roger Hewitt) and Smokey Topaz (Youville Pinnock). Coming across the dummy rails, Mamacita began to draw clear of rivals, but then began to shorten holding on by ¾ length ahead of Smokey Topaz and Big Dream.

Mamacita's previous wins were at four furlongs straight.

Inspired Miracle

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Robert Halledeen, Inspired Miracle outran rivals to win the native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 1v (NW3) event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Racing in mid-pack down the backstretch behind leaders El Gringo (Javaniel Patterson) and De Inevitable (Dane Nelson), Inspired Miracle came to life when slipping into third place approaching the distance. Hugging the inside rails in deep stretch, Inspired Miracle surged to the front and looked all an easy winner leaving the furlong (200m) pole.

Inside the final stages of the race, Inspired Miracle began to falter but the bay gelding had done more than enough and held on by a neck from the fast finishing pair of Out On A Limb (Andre Powell) and Berry Boy (Marshall Porter). The final time was 1:29.3 with splits of 23.3 x 47.4 x 1:14.3.

Nine horses claimed

Nine horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

Gregory Forsyth claimed Coco Chanel for owner Mayon Myles for $750,000 from Ian Parsard from the first race.

In the second race, Ryan Darby claimed Mr Ambassador for owner Preston Munroe from Errol Pottinger, Dennis Pryce claimed Eddie's Princess for owner Busy Racing Stable from Gregory Forsyth, and trainer Donovan Russell claimed Another Commander for owner Michael Wint from Dennis Pryce. All horses in the second event were claimed for $550,000 each.

Marlon Anderson claimed Sir Arjun Babu for owner Fitzroy Davidson for $350,000 from Steadman Curtis and Renex Burrell claimed Sir Puddington for himself, also for $350,000 from Donovan Plummer from the fourth race.

In the fifth race, Michael Francis claimed Mamacita for owner Peter Mason from Dennis Pryce, Ryan Williams claimed Black Royalty for owner Anthony Lawrence from Steven Todd and Christopher Pierre claimed Smokey Topaz for owner Laura McLaren from Junior Small. All horses claimed in the fifth went for a tag of $250,000 each.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen