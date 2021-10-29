RACING NEWS FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021

RASHID GETS THE JOB DONE WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

After a series of unplaced efforts and a long rest , Rashid, running with the figure 8 off and blinkers and tongue tie on, turned around his form in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards Maiden Condition contest at 5½ furlongs.

It wasn't the best of starts for the Errol Subratie trainee as Rashid raced in mid-pack at the off behind Nydan (Jordan Barrett), Plutologist (Linton Steadman) and Cup Cake (Tevin Foster). Navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, jockey Devon A Thomas urged his mount and Rashid slowly rounded horses as Cup Cake and Plutologist drew away from the field.

Turning for home, Rashid came into view and challenged for the lead in deep stretch as Cup Cake went way wide at the top of the lane. Although drifting out to the right in the final part of the race, Rashid proved too strong for the rest, winning by 2 ¼ lengths.

Oh My Goodness (Oneil Mullings) came on for second with Plutologist third. The final time was 1:11.3.

A 'THUNDEROUS' STRIKE

After finishing 1½ lengths behind Berry Boy last time out, the Roy Matthews-trained Thunderstrike went one better when she got up with her last stride to beat It'sabeautifulday in a (non-winners of three) call for five-year-olds and upwards over 7 furlongs.

Jockey Anthony Thomas broke Thunderstrike on the lead but allowed both It'sabeautifulday (Odeen Edwards) and Fabulosity (Nicholas Hibbert) to go by leaving the six-furlong marker.

Thunderstrike lost further ground when she slipped into fourth place at the half mile as Vampire Rejection (Jordan Barrett) burst through the pack to go in chase of the leader.

Turning for home with a furlong to go, Thomas asked his mount for a final surge and Thunderstrike dug deep and found extra to beat It'sabeautifulday by a short head. It's All I (Romario Spencer) finished third.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

Eight horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the sixth race, Errol Subratie claimed Radical for owner Serendipity from Johnny Wilmot, Ryan Williams claimed Coralando for owner Garth Samuels from Tyrone Prince, Nicholas Smith claimed Rack Away for owner Rosdore from Gary Subratie, and Ryan Darby claimed Devine Lexie for owner Alphonso Raymond from Johnny Wilmot. All horses in the eighth event were claimed for $400,000 each.

In the seventh race, Marvin Campbell claimed Papa Albert for owner Oliver Gustard from Nicholas Smith, Michael Thomas claimed Mamacita for owner Denrick Chambers from Joseph Thomas, Steadman Curtis claimed Balazo for owner Rupert Gayle from Alford Brown, and Gary Griffiths claimed Big Paul for owner Agent Deeks from Anthony Nunes. All horses from the seventh event were claimed for $250,000 each.