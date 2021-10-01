RACING NEWS FOR MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

Avenging Angel goes one better

After finishing in second place when last at the track over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), the Ian Parsard-conditioned Avenging Angel went one better in Division 1 of a Restricted Maiden Condition contest for native-bred three-year-olds going 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Avenging Angel was pushed out of the starting gates by jockey Phillip Parchment to go with the early pace, sitting in third behind Morse Code (Anthony Thomas) and The Trojanwarrior (Kiaman McGregor).

Avenging Angel coupled up and went to challenge Morse Code for the lead while navigating the half-mile turn. She hugged the inside rails in deep stretch and produced a strong run to lead home rivals by 2 ¼ lengths.

The Trojanwarrior outbattled Morse Code for second money. The final time for the event was 1:15.2.

Berry Boy comes good

Five-year-old bay gelding Berry Boy was rewarded for his consistency after obliging as the favourite in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance (non-winners of three) event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

The Michael Thomas-conditioned Berry Boy wasn't the best away at the start as Vampire Rejection (Jordan Barrett) led the field ahead of Itsabeautifulday (Ramon Nepare) and Thunderstrike (Oshane Nugent).

Berry Boy took time getting into his groove, slipping into fifth place at the half-mile behind the leaders before producing a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch to beat rivals by 1 ¼ lengths.

Thunderstrike finished second and Itsabeautifulday third. The final time for the event was 1:29.3.

Another Commander in the nick of time

Another Commander, ridden flat out by jockey Oshane Nugent, got up with his final stride to beat rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event travelling 5 furlongs (1000m) straight.

Trained by Ryan Williams, Another Commander was unable to go with the early pace as Anaso (Paul Francis), Mr Universe (Anthony Thomas), and Casual Affair (Tevin Foster) showed the way.

Coming across the dummy rails, the top three continued to battle up front and when all seemed lost inside the final furlong, Nugent got Another Commander to find one last effort.

Another Commander, who was sent off at odds of 10-1, defeated 99-1 long shot Graydon (Andre Powell) coming from post-position one by a nose, while another long shot Colour Me Tan (Roger Hewitt), at odds of 73-1, was half a length away in third place. The final time for the event was 1:00.3.

Trainer Lance Richards off the mark

Trainer Lance Richards saddled his first winner this season after his charge Cat's Rigger won a five-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) at four furlongs (800m).

Cat's Rigger raced behind the early pacesetter Markofaprince (Youville Pinnock), who led a tight group of horses for the first part of the race.

Jockey Samantha Fletcher got Cat's Rigger in top stride inside the final furlong (200m) and made it in time to beat Markofaprince by a length and a quarter. Hail Mary (Matthew Bennet) finished third. The final time of 49.0.

Ten horses claimed

Ten horses were claimed on the 11-race card.

In the third race, Steven Todd claimed Super Amia for owner Patrick McKenzie from Ryan Darby, Lawrence Freemantle claimed winner Buckaluck for owner Clinton Rhoden from Dale Murphy, and Michael McIntosh claimed Chrisanli for himself from Kingsley Davis. All horses in the third event were claimed for $450,00o each.

Raymond Townsend claimed Atonement for himself for $750,000 from Anthony Nunes, while Steven Todd claimed Mr Universe for himself, also for $750,000, from Gregory Forsyth from the fourth race.

In the fifth race, Steadman Curtis claimed Special Prosecutor for owner Diamonds from Victor Williams for $180,000 and also for $180,000, Michael Thomas claimed Markoffaprince for owner Dean Cooper from Steadman Curtis.

In the sixth race, Phillip Elliott claimed Danceallnight for himself from Steadman Curtis, Michael Beecham claimed Radical for owner Oliver Gustard from Lawrence Freemantle, and Ralph Porter claimed Union Four for owner Dr Lynden Richards from Nicholas Smith. All horses in the sixth event were each claimed at a tag of $250,000.