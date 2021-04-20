Racing news for Saturday, April 17, 2021

Johnny Wilmot notches seventh win

Trainer Johnny Wilmot won his seventh race for the season after Dane Nelson brought home Latapy in a Restricted Allowance 111/1V event.

Latapy was off to a good start, as the five-year-old grey horse settled into third place behind stablemate Nuclear Emma (Paul Francis), who led ahead of Winx Choice (Jemar Jackson). Although giving Nelson a handful approaching the distance, the bustling rider got his mount to straighten up inside the final furlong allowing Latapy to power home to win by three parts of a length.

Nuclear Emma was second completing a one-two finish for Wilmot while Uncle Vernon (Youville Pinnock) finished third as the final time for the 7 furlong (1,400m) was recorded at 1:28.3.

Markofaprince now the 4- furlong specialist

Nine-year-old chestnut gelding Markofaprince marched to his second-straight win, outsprinting rivals in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 4 furlongs (800m).

Trained by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Markofaprince blazed the early trail ahead of chasing rivals when the starter opened the gates. He stayed with the field for the first 2 furlongs (400m) before sprinting home to win by 4 lengths in a time of 48.0.

Princess Statistic (Jordan Barrett) was second and Ballon d'Or (Roger Hewitt) third.

This win by Markofaprince continued the good run by Forsyth in 2021 as the gelding provided him with his sixth win.

Iamacitizen wins first race with blinkers on

Running with the blinkers on, four-year-old American-bred bay filly won her first race osince arriving on local soil with a come-from-behind effort in a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance v event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Iamacitizen was not the best leaving the starting gates at the off, and the Patrick Lynch trainee was tightly held by Dane Nelson in mid-pack as Lava Boy (Tevin Foster) led ahead of Sniper Man (Jordan Barrett) and Bold Sami (Oneil Mullings).

Right on the heels of the runners at the top of the straight, Nelson produced his mount on the inside rails and Iamacitizen got up in the nick of time to win the race by ¾ length. Lava Boy was second and Miss Hillington (Anthony Thomas) third.

Rare winner for apprentice Daniel Satchell

With only five rides this season, Daniel Satchell made use of the rare opportunity and brought home the Oneil Markland-owned and trained Sir Kel in an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) contest coming down the 5 furlongs straight (1,000m).

Bred for speed, Sir Kel shot to the front when the starter pressed the button and held his position well for the first half of the race. Coming across the dummy rails, Satchell asked him to go and Sir Kel powered home to win by 2 ¼ lengths ahead of Nevada (Richard Henry) and Stanislaus (Dane Nelson). The final time was 1:01.0.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the fourth race, Lance Richards claimed Just Trick Me for owner Vernaldo Scott from Delroy Spencer; Colin Ferguson claimed Regal Prospector for himself from Ian Roberts and Gordon Lewis claimed Princess Statistic for owner Peter McFarlane from Ian Alexander. All three horses were claimed on a tag of $250,000 each.

In the sixth race, Anthony Dixon claimed winner Cryptocurrency for himself for $750,000 from Steven Todd and Colin Ferguson claimed Kholbear for owner The Seeker also for $750,000 from Richard Azan.

Philip Lee claimed Nuclear Thunder for owner Leroy Williams for $550,000 form Henry Harrison Jr from the 10th race.