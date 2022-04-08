Racing News for Saturday, April 2, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB

Out on a Limb, who went throughout the 2021 racing season without a victory, started his 2022 racing year on a winning note in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) spread over seven furlongs (1,400m).

With Andre Powell riding for trainer Wayne Parchment, Out on a Limb ( Who's Stayin On – Storm Watch) went to the front ahead of Funky Fashion (Dane Dawkins) and Kunama (Robert Halled­een) down the backstretch.

Out on a Limb maintained her gallop before upping the tempo at the half-mile ahead of the chasing pack. Turning for home, Out on a Limb powered home to win by 5 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:31.2. Sir Puddington chased home the winner with Kiah (Reyan Lewis) earning third place.

LAZER LIGHT

Trained by Ryan ­­Darby and ridden by Reyan Lewis, Lazer Light ( Dayton Flyer – Orphan Song) scored a 19-1 upset in an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$450,000) race for three year olds and upwards at seven furlongs.

Dezzy The Genius (Trevor Simpson) led the field of eight runners down the backstretch ahead of Nuclear Emma (Paul Francis) with Lazer Light just behind in third place under a snug wrap. Lazer Light made his intention clear when slipping down into second place going after the leader approaching the distance.

Hitting the front full of running, Lazer Light kept up his work in deep stretch and cruised home to score by 10 lengths ahead of It's All I (Roger Hewitt) and Bruce Wayne (Aaron Chatrie). The winning time was 1:29.4.

STORM RETURNS WITH A BANG

Returning from a five-month break, the O'Neil Markland-conditioned Storm led home rivals going a mile (1,600m) in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($750,000-$600,000) event.

Jockey Dane Nelson settled Storm in second place behind Thegoodlife (Anthony Thomas) at the break before surging to the front leaving the six-furlong (1,000m) marker. Under a relaxed hold, Storm continued to sh­­­­­­ow good spread on the front end before drawing away navigating the half-mile turn.

Though challenged by Blood Fire (Andre Powell) coming into the lane, Storm responded well to run out an easy 4 ¾ length winner. Blood Fire was second and Uncle Frank (Omar Walker) third with the final time recorded at 1:42.0.

K D ROCKET FINALLY GETS HOME

After finding one too good in his last three races, K D Rocket finally got home in a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance III/IV contest over the straight course.

Trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Dane Dawkins, K D Rocket ( Nuclear Wayne – Destiny's Choice) showed good speed at the off along with Weekend Jazz (Javaniel Patterson) and Basilicus (Tevin Foster).

K D Rocket stayed with the field for the first half of the race before pulling away in the last furlong and a half (300m) to win by seven lengths in a time of 1:01.0. Colour Me Tan (Paul Francis) was second and Basilicus third.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

Steven Todd claimed General Mubaraak for owner Ivan Rowe for $250,000 from Ryan Williams from the first race.

In the second race, Welsh Soutar claimed Leo for himself from Patrick Taylor; Dale Murphy claimed It's All I for owner Brain Williston from Clifford Atkinson Jr, and Ralph Porter claimed Nuclear Emma for owner Dr Lynden Richards from Donovan Plummer. All horses from the second event were claimed for $550,000 each.

Gary Subratie claimed Blood Fire for owner Oakridge Farms from Gregory Forsyth for $750,000, and Patrick Fong claimed Uncle Frank for owner Somora Clarke from Jason DaCosta also for $750,000 from the third race.