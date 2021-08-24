Racing News for Saturday, August 21, 2021

RARE DOUBLE FOR JOCKEY RUJA LAHOE

Jockey Ruja Lahoe, who has struggled for a while to find the winners' enclosure, booted home a rare two-timer courtesy of Winx Choice and Awesome Glitter.

Trained by Steven Todd, Winx Choice created a huge upset when she won at odds of 20-1 in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Winx Choice ( Forest Danger – Hurricane Michelle) sat with the pace for most of the way before stealing a march in deep stretch (sloppy track) to win by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:37.0. Long-time leader A Seh Soup (Jordan Barrett) was second, with Stallwalkin'girl (Samantha Fletcher) finishing third.

Awesome Glitter ( Deputy Glitters – Victreebel), bred, owned and trained by Michael Beecham, displayed her fighting spirit when outbattling Mamasharondarling (Oneil Mullings) by a short head to win a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 1V (NW3) event going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Black River (Samantha Fletcher) came home in third place. The final time for the event was recorded at 1:09.0.

NINA DORADA GOES ONE BETTER WITH MAIDEN VICTORY

Nina Dorada, after finishing second to the progressive Take Two by over 8 lengths travelling 5 ½ furlongs, went one better this time when making one shake to win a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race.

Travelling 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m), Nina Dorada was hustled up by Javaniel Patterson to take the early lead when the gates opened. Nina Dorada held the lead down the backstretch ahead of Soul Treasure (Everton Miller), Strong Warning (Samantha Fletcher) and favourite Mister A (Youville Pinnock).

With every stride taken leaving the half mile (800m), Nina Dorada increased her lead over rivals before sprinting clear in deep stretch to win by 13 ½ lengths ahead of Strong Warning and Cup Cake (Tevin Foster), in that order.

Owned and trained by Lawrence Freemantle, Nina Dorada won in a time of 1:24.1 to register her first win from 20 starts.

'TAKING' TWO IN A ROW

Four-year-old bay filly Take Two ( Film Director – Breathless) made it two wins on the trot when easily brushing aside rivals in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V event over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

With Dane Dawkins riding for Welsh Soutar, Take Two easily went to the front ahead of Daytona Belle (Anthony Thomas) and Ultimatum (Chalrick Budhai) at the off. Take Two strongly held her gallop going into the half mile, when she started to extend her lead.

Take Two stepped up her effort in deep stretch and proceeded to cruise home by 9 ½ lengths in a time of 1:14.3. Sniper Man (Roger Hewitt) came on for second place ahead of Daytona Belle.

MINE THAT CAT

Running with figure 8 off and the tongue tie on, the Carl Anderson-bred, -owned, and -trained Mine That Cat finally got the job done, making one move to win a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds over 6 furlongs.

Youville Pinnock sent the chestnut gelding straight to the lead at the off and Mine That Cat held that position comfortably ahead of Hilly's Vision (Tevin Foster), Bigmanbiden (Roger Hewitt), and Diamond Star (Aaron Chatrie).

Navigating the half mile turn, Mine That Cat slowly began to open up on rivals and by the time the field turned for home, the Twilight Time – Medical Cat offspring was long gone.

Mine That Cat cruised home by 7 ½ lengths in a final time of 1:15.0. Diamond Star was second and Hilly's Vision third.

THREE HORSES CLAIMED

Only three horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

In the first race, Junior Panton claimed A Seh Soup for owner Derrick Satchell from Gary Griffiths, Welsh Soutar claimed San Siro for himself from Ray Phillips, and Dale Murphy claimed Mirabilis for owner Busy Racing Stables from Edward Stanberry. All three horses were claimed for $550,000 each.