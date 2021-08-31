RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021

CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT MAKES QUEEN T A WINNER

After seven career starts and wearing the blinkers for the first time, Queen T easily brushed aside rivals to win Division 1 of a Restricted Maiden Condition race for native-bred three-year-olds who did not finish second or third in their lifetime.

Going over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), Queen T ( Deputy Glitters – Princess Sallema), trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Dane Dawkins, left the starting gates with the main pack to occupy second place behind Traditional Boy going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Entering the lane, Queen T came up to challenge Traditional Boy for the lead and then went by inside the final furlong (200m), winning by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:09.3. Conundrum (Linton Steadman) finished second and Bigmanbiden (Shane Ellis), third.

Nakamura (Anthony Thomas), who had finished second, after a stewards' inquiry was disqualified and placed fourth for causing intimidation and interference to Bigmanbiden in the stretch drive.

BAND OF GOLD OBLIGES

Trained by Gordon Lewis and ridden by Phillip Parchment, Band of Gold obliged as the even money favourite in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event travelling 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Unable to go with the early leaders, Band of Gold raced in fifth place behind Storming (Daniel Thompson), Sir Arjun Babu (Devon A Thomas), Storm Valley (Dane Dawkins) and Pleasant Secret (Tevin Foster) passing the 6-furlong (1,200m) point in the contest.

Band of Gold was still lingering behind the leaders at the half mile but quickly surrounded rivals at the top of the lane when Parchment pressed the “Go” button. In deep stretch, Band of Gold had to fight off the challenge of Sir Puddington (Andre Powell) to win by three parts of a length. Pleasant Secret was third in a final time of 1:29.3.

SEBASTIAN TURNS AROUND FORM WITH CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT

Finishing down the track in his last nine starts, the Gary Subratie-conditioned Sebastian turned around his form to defeat rivals in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($750,000-$600,000) contest at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Racing with the blinkers off, Sebastian ( Western Classic – Sea Treaty) settled behind the pacesetters in the early proceedings. Azaria (Dick Cardenas) led the field ahead of Lazer Light (Anthony Thomas) and Mirabilis (Youville Pinnock).

Sebastian came into view at the half mile pole when slipping down into third place behind Azaria and Purple Wayne (Shane Ellis). Approaching the distance, Javaniel Patterson began to urge his mount and Sebastian responded by powering away from rivals to win easily by 2 lengths.

Salah (Robert Halledeen) came on strong towards the end for second place ahead of Purple Wayne in the third slot. Final time for the event was 1:34.0.

GAMBLER AT THE LAST HOP

The Michael Marlowe-trained Gambler registered her second-consecutive win after running down and catching rivals in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance going 7 furlongs.

Bouncing nicely down the backstretch, Gambler, under Dane Dawkins, settled in fourth place as Let Him Fly (Anthony Thomas) showed the way ahead of Cold Pursuit (Daniel Satchell) and Helicopter (Youville Pinnock).

Even though the pace increased at the half mile, Gambler maintained her position. And when asked for a final effort in deep stretch, she delivered with a scorching run to collar Let Him Fly at the wire.

Gambler, the longest odds winner on the day at 11-1, won by a short head in a final time of 1:26.3. Helicopter was third.

FOUR HORSES CLAIMED

Four horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the fifth race, Edward Stanberry claimed Purple Wayne for owner Michael Wray from Joseph Thomas, Gregory Forsyth claimed Azaria for owner Michael Wint from Joseph Durrant and Steven Todd claimed Salah for himself from Johnny Wilmot. All horses from the fifth event were claimed for $750,000 each.

Joseph Thomas claimed Mamacita for owner David Forbes for $250,000 from Alford Brown from the sixth race.