Racing News for Saturday, August 7, 2021

Laban in easy romp

Four -year-old bay colt Laban , trained by Richard Azan, produced a brave and powerful win in the Seeking My Dream Overnight Allowance call over six furlongs (1,200m).

In the capable hands of champion apprentice Oshane Nugent, Laban showed good speed at the off and disputed the early lead with Drummer Boy (Abigail Able) as odds-on favourite Solid Approach (Omar Walker) raced in third heading into the half-mile turn (800m) of the event.

Turning for home under the hand ride, Laban, although challenged by Solid Approach in deep stretch, was resolute and strong inside the final furlong (200m) of the race and powered home to score by 2 ½ lengths in the three-year-old and upwards event.

Solid Approach finished second with Money Monster (Jordan Barrett) getting up for third in a final time of 1:14.0. Bred by Sensational Slam - For Trixie, Laban was winning for the fifth time from 18 career starts and now has earnings of over $4.8 million.

Ridewithemob wins 2021 Independence Day Stakes

Under a patient ride from Oshane Nugent, the Fitzgerald Richards-conditioned Ridewiththemob defeated rivals to win the $800,000 2021 Independence Day Stakes Trophy at a mile (1,600m).

Ridewiththemob raced among the backmarkers in the early part of the race as Kingswood (Anthony Thomas) led the field down the backstretch ahead of Unbreakable (Samantha Fletcher) and Herecomestheboss (Youville Pinnock).

Ridewiththemob came into view leaving the five-furlong marker when settling into sixth place, still cruising, before rounded horses at the top of the lane to hit the front full of running in deep stretch.

Ridewiththemob, although shortening inside the final furlong, had done just enough and held on to win by a length and a quarter. Isotope (Dane Nelson) finished in second place and Royal Aviator (Robert Halledeen) was third. The final time for the event was 1:46.1.

Buff Bay goes one better with the figure 8 on

After finishing a length second on last over a mile, Buff Bay, wearing the figure 8 for the first time, went one better after brushing aside rivals easily in a native-bred three-year-old Maiden Condition race run over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Jockey Dane Nelson got the Rowan Mathie trainee out and running at the off, racing in fourth place down the backstretch behind Ballatelli (Shane Ellis), Ring Charmer (Kiaman McGregor) and Lion Talk (Reyan Lewis).

Buff Bay slipped down into third place navigating the half-mile turn before challenging Ballatelli for the lead entering the drive. With Nelson in remote-control motion, Buff Bay hit the front in deep stretch and cruised home to score by 4 ½ lengths in a time of 1:22.3.

Mine That Cat (Youville Pinnock) came on late for second place ahead of Ballatelli in third.

I Am Fred notches first win on local soil

Three-year-old American-bred bay gelding I Am Fred, after four starts, earned his first win on local soil with an encouraging run in the Distinctly Native three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 event going 6 ½ furlongs.

Unable to go with the leaders, I Am Fred (Phillip Parchment) was held off the early fractions and watched as stablemate Baton Rouge (Anthony Thomas) led the pack down the backstretch. Taurus Boy (Oshane Nugent) raced in second place with JJThestriker (Chalrick Budhai) behind in third.

With one big move, jockey Parchment urged his mount and I Am Fred circled horses and went in chase of Baton Rogue at the three-furlong (600m) marker. With the momentum going I Am Fred's way, the big strider got up in time to score by three parts of a length.

It's A Boy (Kiaman McGregor) came from far behind to get third, giving trainer Jason DaCosta a one, two, three finish. The final time was 1:21.1.

Four horses claimed

Only four horses were able to claim on the 11-race Derby/Oaksprogramme.

In the second race, Michael McIntosh claimed Stanislaus for owner Eight721 from Wilfred Chin and Anthony Dixon claimed winner Mr Ambassador for owner Lisa Watson from Johnny Wilmot. Both horses were claimed for $450,000 each.

Gregory Forsyth claimed Royal Aviator for himself from Stedman Curtis for $250,000 and Andrew McDonald claimed Unbreakable for himself, also for $250,000 from Lance Richards from the fifth race.