Racing News for Saturday, December 11, 2021

JON P GETS THE JOB DONE WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Running with the visor on, the Colin Ferguson-conditioned Jon P made all the running to lead home rivals in a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two races) event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

With Chris Mamdeen in the irons, Jon P ( Casual Trick – Twinkling Rose) led runners into the half-mile turn ahead of Duke of Springs (Linton Steadman) and Born Diplomat (Jordan Barrett). Approaching the distance, Jon P started to open up on Born Diplomat, who slipped down into second passing Duke of Springs.

Jon P held the advantage coming into the lane and galloped well to the line, winning by three lengths ahead of Duke of Springs and Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson) in a time of 1:03.0.

BALAZO ALL THE WAY

With the scratch of the morning line favourite JamalJames before the start of the race, Balazo seized the opportunity and made one move to beat rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) contest over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

At the off, Oshane Nugent hustled up Balazo to take up the running early and the seven-year-old held the early lead ahead of El Maestro (Chris Mamdeen), Party Princess (Devon A Thomas), and Rockdale (Romario Spencer).

Balazo increased his lead navigating the half-mile turn and also when entering the lane. Although Balazo shortened in the final half-a- furlong but the Ryan Darby trainee had done more than enough to hold on for the victory.

Mr Lyndhurst (Linton Steadman) was just half-length away in second with Party Princess another 8 ½ lengths adrift. The final time for the event was 1:11.3.

NO PROBLEMS FOR CARTEL

Cartel, who was stepping down from the $750,000-$600,000) claiming level, easily won in the $400,000-$300,000 category running over the five-straight course.

Trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Cartel was unable to go with the early leaders but sat close to the pacesetter Dee Danger (Raddesh Roman) who led the field of 10 runners. Cartel bided his time for the first half of the race before getting into top stride once crossing the dummy rails.

Cartel then powered past rivals inside the final furlong (200m) and went on to win easily by 8 ¼ lengths ahead of Father Riel (Roger Hewitt) and Gentle Giant (Tevin Foster) in a time of 1:00.0.

BIGMANBIDEN OFF THE MARK

Three-year-old grey colt Bigmanbiden ( American Dance – Turbina), after 15 career starts, finally found his head in front at the wire when he defeated rivals in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition engagement at six furlongs.

The Fitznahum Williams-trained Bigmanbiden sat off the pace in fourth spot at the off behind The Trojanwarrior (Shane Ellis), Thegooodlife (Anthony Thomas), and Danny Marshall (Chalrick Budhai). Bigmanbiden maintained his gallop well heading into the half-mile turn before slipping down into third approaching the distance behind new leader Danny Marshall and Thegoodlife.

Turning for home on the outside of runners, jockey Phillip Parchment then asked his mount for an effort and Bigmanbiden answered that call to get by rivals, winning by a length and three quarters ahead of Thegoodlife.

Itiz What Itiz (Robert Halledeen) came from last position at the start to finish third. The final time for the race was 1:16.1.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED



In the third race, Alford Brown claimed El Maestro for owner S&S Camp from Stedman Curtis, Tyrone Prince claimed winner Balazo for owner Unruly Connection from Ryan Darby, and Michael Francis claimed JamalJames for owner Rocky & Stickman from Gregory Forsyth. All horses from the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the fifth race, Tensang Chung claimed Ultimatum for owner Delroy Wallace for $350,000 from Dennis Lee, Michael Beecham claimed Gentle Giant for owner James Forbes and Nadine Russell- Forbes for $400,000 from Anthony Nunes and Lorne Kirlew claimed winner Cartel for owner Michael Wint from Jason DaCosta.

Jason DaCosta claimed Alimony for owner Elizabeth DaCosta for $1 million from Nunes in the fifth race.