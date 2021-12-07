Racing News for Saturday, December 4, 2021

FINALLY, A WIN FOR TOMOHAWK

After a string of defeats, four-year-old bay colt Tomohawk finally came good when beating rivals in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance event over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

With Anthony Thomas riding for trainer Jason DaCosta, Tomohawk settled in fourth place at the 6-furlong (1,200m) marker behind Another Cookie (Chalrick Budhai), D's Choice (Javaniel Patterson), and Sniper Man (Jordan Barrett).

Tomohawk then made his move when approaching the distance as Thomas produced his mount inside the last furlong and a half (300m), the horse responding by racing away for a comfortable win. Tomohawk won by 4 lengths ahead of Another Cookie and XY Soul (Roger Hewitt) in a time of 1:28.2.

RAIN DROPS FALL WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Running with the tongue tie, the Junior Small-conditioned Rain Drops made all to beat rivals in a Restricted Allowance V event over 4 furlongs (800m).

From the start of the quick dash it was all Rain Drops as apprentice Jordan Barrett put the four-year-old bay filly in front when the gates opened and never looked back.

Rain Drops, after crossing the dummy rails, went away to win by 3 ½ lengths. Duke of Springs (Oshane Nugent) finished second and Allan (Anthony Thomas) third. The final time for the distance was 48.1.

ZION UPSETS AT 27-1

Trained by Marlon Anderson and ridden by Phillip Parchment, Zion, running with the blinkers off and the visor on, rallied to beat rivals in a native-bred three-year-old maiden special weight event over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) at hot odds of 27-1.

Leaving the intersection at the 7-furlong marker, Zion cruised to the front ahead of Clara's Vision (Hakeem Pottinger), Traditional Boy (Aaron Chatrie) and Victoria'smedallion (Javaniel Patterson). The order of the top runners stayed the same down the backstretch until Clara's Vision seized the initative approaching the turn for home.

Zion, then re-energised by the strong handling of Parchment, found extra to beat Clara's Vision by ¾ length in a time of 1:37.1. Itz What Itz (Odeen Edwards) finished third.

MONEY MARSHALL GOES ONE BETTER

After finishing a close second to Faulyna Forever on last over 4 ½ furlongs (900m), Money Marshall made no mistake this time and went one better to win a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (non-winners of two) call over five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

It was the perfect start for Money Marshall as the Anthony Smith runner went to the front at the off and was never headed, winning the event by a length and half in a time of 1:01.2.

Star Lee (Marshall Porter), who tried to challenge the winner inside the furlong pole, was left flat-footed ending up in the second slot with Black Royalty (Odeen Edwards) third.

THREE HORSES CLAIMED

Three horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

Donovan Plummer claimed Special Prosecutor for owner Glendon Drummond for $180,000 from Ian Alexander from the third race.

In the sixth race, Tyrone Prince claimed My Time Now for owner Anthony Lawrence from Jason DaCosta for $550,000, and Joseph Durrant claimed Innovator for owner Baldwin Williams from Cleveland Mitchell, also for $550,000.