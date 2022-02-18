Racing News for Saturday, February 12, 2022

Although getting on in age at 12 years, the Errol Subratie-conditioned Fortuneonehundred continued to show that he still has a lot more to offer after romping a five-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) race.

Travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) Fortuneonehundred, ridden by Reyan Lewis, surrounded rivals from the outside draw and assumed the early lead ahead of Prince Sammo (Jawani Forbes) and Flying Bullet (Anthony Thomas).

Navigating the half-mile turn Fortuneonehundred was pressured by Flying Bullet who drew alongside the chestnut gelding at the top of the lane. Fortuneonehundred then found extra in deep stretch to score by 3½ lengths.

Flying Bullet finished second with Powerful Red (Dane Dawkins) third. The final time was 1:10.2.

SPECIAL COUNSEL COMES GOOD WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Running with the visor off and the blinkers on, Special Counsel easily defeated rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$450,000) event over the straight course at 5 furlongs (1,000m).

Special Counsel was off to a good start from the one draw as champion jockey Anthony Thomas held the Jason DaCosta trainee on the front end while matching strides with Formal Gladiator (Abigail Able), City Counsel (Robert Halledeen), and Chitu Prince (Dane Nelson).

As the runners made their way towards the dummy rails Formal Gladiator and Special Counsel emerged as the two leaders, but with a furlong to run the latter began to draw away, winning by 1 1/4 lengths.

Baltusrol (Garfield Gordon) came through for second money with City Counsel finishing third. The final time was 1:00.4.

EQUIPMENT CHANGE MAKES THE DIFFERENCE FOR NEZ PERCE

With the figure eight on, Nez Perce turned around his form to stun rivals in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) contest over 6½ furlongs (1,300m).

Trained by Wayne Parchment and ridden by Andre Powell, Nez Perce settled in third place down the backstretch behind Thepowersthatbe (Matthew Bennett) and Diligent (Phillip Parchment). Nez Perce maintained his gallop well for most of the way before challenging the leaders in deep stretch.

Nez Perce, with Powell giving strong guidance, powered home to win by 1½ lengths ahead of Diligent and Twilight Storm (Samantha Fletcher). The winning time was 1:25.0.

STICKYDON RELEASES MAIDEN TAG

Trained by Marlon Anderson and ridden by Anthony Thomas, four-year-old bay colt Stickydon made all the running to beat rivals in a native-bred four-year-olds Restricted Maiden Condition race over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Stickydon shot to the front when released from his starting barrier and held a slim advantage ahead of Always Vigorous (Dane Dawkins) and Mardele (Shane Richardson) down the backstretch. Stickydon, who was pressed all the way by Always Vigorous, opened up in deep stretch, and with no runner there to challenge, the bay colt ran out an easy winner by 2½ lengths.

Tocatbetheglory (Paul Francis) finished second and Magic Bullet (Chris Mamdeen) third in a final time of 1:18.1

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

In the first race, Byron Davis claimed Prince Sammo for owner Baldwin Williams from Phillip Elliott, Steven Todd claimed Flying Bullet for owner Terrence Sancko from Nicholas Smith, and Anthony Nunes claimed Party Princess for owner David Miller from Lawrence Freemantle. All horses from the first event were claimed for $180,000 each.

In the fourth race, Fitzgerald Richards claimed winner Special Counsel for owner Mark Walker from Jason DaCosta, Alford Brown claimed Colour Me Tan for owner David Reid from Phillip Lee, and Jason DaCosta claimed Baltusrol for owner Stewart Byfield from Fernando Geddes. All claims were made for $550,000 each.

In the fifth race, Gary Griffiths claimed Diligent for owner Noril Atkins for $250,000 from Lawrence Freemantle and Ralph Porter claimed Smarty Tradition for owner Kyle Browns, also for $250,000, from Roy Matthews.