Racing News for Saturday, February 19, 2022

NUCLEAR EMMA MAKES ONE MOVE

Nuclear Emma, in a bold, front-running display, ran rivals off their hoofs in an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$450,000) spread for three-year-old and upwards over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Trained by Donovan Plummer, Nuclear Emma was put into the lead by jockey Paul Francis at the off. The six-year-old chestnut mare held on the front end ahead of Diosa de Oro (Garfield Gordon), In The Blood (Oshadane Robinson), and Dezzy The Genius (Robert Halledeen) down the backstretch.

Nuclear Emma brought the field into the lane and although it seemed as if Dezzy The Genius would go by in deep stretch, Nuclear Emma found extra and won by 2½ lengths. Dezzy The Genius was game in second with Diosa de Oro finishing third. The final time was 1:31.1.

JAMALJAMES COMES GOOD FOR TRAINER GREGORY FORSYTH

Trainer Gregory Forsyth maintained his good start in 2022 after saddling his fourth win with JamalJames in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) race.

It was not the best of starts for JamalJames (Tevin Foster) in the 6-furlong (1,200m) event but he coupled up and bored his way through runners to go down in second behind Okahumpka (Dane Nelson) at the half mile.

JamalJames hugged the inside rails approaching the distance and once straightening for the stretch drive, it was smooth sailing, winning by 5 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:17.3.

The Nextbigting (Aaron Chatrie) finished second and Smooth Criminal (Hakeem Pottinger) third.

GORGEOUS GIFT'S CONSISTENCY PAYS OFF

After three consecutive second-place finishes, the Tensang Chung-owned and trained Gorgeous Gift went one better after defeating rivals in a Restricted Allowance (non-winners of two) contest for native-bred five-year-old and upwards at 5 furlongs (1,000m) round.

From the get-go, Gorgeous Gift had to play catch up, racing among the backmarkers, watching as Soul Treasure (Oneil Mullings), Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson), and Sheer Beauty (Chris Mamdeen) set the early fractions.

Approaching the final bend, Gorgeous Gift began to make strong headway on the outside. Turning for home, Gorgeous Gift was let loose by Samantha Fletcher to blow by rivals, winning by 11 lengths.

Sheer Beauty was second and Nina Dorada third. The final time was recorded at 1:03.0.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

Winner of the first race, Chief of State was claimed from Steven Todd by Shaun Williams for owner Nigel Fisher for $180,000.

In the third race Norman Smith claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Orlando Mason from Gary Crawford, Steven Todd claimed Lazer Light for owner True Friends from Joseph Durrant, and Fernando Geddes claimed Dezzy The Genius for owner Ainsley McKoy from Todd. All three runners went for $550,000 each.

In the fifth race Joseph Thomas claimed Smooth Criminal for himself for $250,000 from Renex Burrell, Colin Ferguson claimed Okahumpka for owner Hugal Douglas for $250,000 from Stedman Curtis, and Delroy Wisdom claimed Kunama for owner Norris Phinn for $250,000 from Junior Panton.