Racing News for Saturday, February 26, 2022

EASY DOES IT FOR FEARLESS CHAMPION

Stepping down from the Overnight Allowance level to contest high claiming ($1 million - $800,000), the Alford Brown-owned and trained Fearless Champion put away rivals in a three-year-old and upwards contest over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Fearless Champion, under Anthony Thomas, was the first to show on the front end but allowed Let Him Fly (Dane Nelson) to take up the running down the backstretch, while settling in second place. With half-furlong (800m) to go, Thomas put through Fearless Champion to the lead and the five-year-old grey horse never looked back.

Although Mirabilis came with a challenge in deep stretch, Fearless Champion was too strong and ran out the winner by 1 ¼ lengths. Mirabilis was second and Let Him Fly third as the final time was recorded at 1:35.2.

LOOSE CANNON RETURNS WITH A BANG

Having not raced since winning on April 6, 2019, Loose Cannon returned almost three years later, and made one move to beat rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) spread over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

The eight-year-old chestnut horse was put on the lead by jockey Javaniel Patterson at the off and held that position ahead of Lala Diva (Anthony Thomas) and Glock (Dane Dawkins) going into the half-mile turn.

While under pressure from Lala Diva navigating the turn, the Leroy Tomlinson-conditioned Loose Cannon opened up on rivals. Loose Cannon then hit top gear in deep stretch and powered home to score by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:10.0. Lala Diva finished well for second place with Glock in the third slot.

TRAINER NICHOLAS SMITH ON THE DOUBLE

Trainer Nicholas Smith saddled a double after his charges Isotope and Another Champion won their respective races.

With Javaniel Patterson in the saddle, Isotope easily brushed aside rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over seven furlongs (1,400m). Isotope regained the advantage at the top of the lane and cruised home by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:30.4. Twilight Storm (Aaron Chatrie) was second and Kiah (Reyan Lewis) third.

Another Champion was also an easy winner, destroying rivals by 4 ½ lengths going one mile (1,600m) to win a four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race. With Anthony Thomas doing the riding honours, Another Champion tracked the leaders from mid-pack down the backstretch before taking over approaching the distance.

Another Champion won on a common canter ahead of Omron (Raddesh Roman) and Magic Bullet (Chris Mamdeen) in a time of 1:45.3.

ESTALITA ALL THE WAY IN FRONT

Trained by Marlon Anderson and ridden by veteran Oneil Mullings, Estalita made all to defeat rivals in a five-year-old and upwards Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) race over six furlongs (1,200m).

From the get-go it was all Estalita as the seven-year-old shot to the front ahead of Sonofaking (Ramon Nepare) and Hail Mary (Oshane Nugent) going into the turn.

Turning for home on a comfortable lead, Estalita wasted no time in pushing to victory by 3 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:18.4. Powerful Red (Dane Dawkins) was second and Hail Mary (Oshane Nugent) third.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

Rowan Mathie claimed Let Him Fly for owner Vincent Maine for $1 million from Dennis Pryce, and Lorne Kirlew claimed Pharoah It Is for owner Michael Wint, also for $1 million from Gary Subratie from the first race.

In the second race, Errol Subratie claimed Tequila Blue for owner Carl Ewart from Winston Morris, Patrick Taylor claimed Lala Diva for owner Donnette Yee from Norman Smith, and Fernando Geddes claimed Glock for owner Christopher Gordon from Steven Todd. All three horses were claimed for $550,000 each.

David Powell claimed Synchronize for owner Everton Johnson for $$180,000 from Dale Murphy, while Gordon Lewis claimed Hail Mary for himself for $180,000 from Nicholas Smith.