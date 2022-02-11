Racing News for Saturday, February 5, 2022

WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE ROCKDALE IS A WINNER

Rockdale, following some sub-par efforts, returned to the races with the blinkers off and visor on and came home an easy winner in a five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,00-$150,000) event over 3½ furlongs (700m).

It was an even start for most in this quick dash with several runners vying for the lead – Freedom for Eds (Oshane Nugent), Princess Statistic (Carlos Blake), Paintthistownred (Natalie Berger), and Rockdale (Andre Powell) came away with good breaks.

As the runners sorted themselves out coming across the dummy rails, the contest developed into a duel between the Errol Pottinger-trained Rockdale and Freedom for Eds, with the former going on to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Abogado (Tevin Foster) finished third. The final time was 41.3 seconds.

TRAINER LAWRENCE FREEMANTLE CONTINUES GOOD FORM

Trainer Lawrence Freemantle maintained his good start to the season, notching his third win after Daytona Belle made one move to win a five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) call.

Travelling 6 furlongs (1,200m), the in form Tevin Foster pumped Daytona Belle to the front ahead of stablemate Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson) and Gorgeous Gift (Samantha Fletcher).

Navigating the half-mile turn, Daytona Belle upped the tempo by moving away from rivals. Although Gorgeous Gift came with a late run in deep stretch, Daytona Belle and Foster were able to hold on, winning by ¾ length in a time of 1:16.4. Toughness was third.

AUNT CHICO OFF THE MARK

After just four career starts, the Linton Calder-owned and -trained Aunt Chico pounced on rivals to win a Maiden Condition contest for four-year-old and upwards fillies down the five-straight course.

Ridden by Chris Mamdeen, Aunt Chico was off to a reasonable start and then started to chase the leaders from mid-pack. Dotlin (Roger Hewitt) led the small field ahead of Chiney Music (Samantha Fletcher) and Little Grovy Thing (Shane Ellis).

Coming across the dummy rails, Aunt Chico moved between horses to go in chase of Dotlin who swerved from the outside to the inside rails. With a half-furlong to go Aunt Chico came through for the win, getting home by 1¼ lengths in a time of 1:00.3. Dotlin finished second and Little Grovy Thing third.

FOUR HORSES CLAIMED

Victor Williams claimed Unknown Soldier for owner O'Shaun Connection from Spencer Chung for $1 million from the fifth race.

In the ninth race, Fernando Geddes claimed winner Olde Wharf for owner Christopher Gordon for $400,000 from Gary Subratie; Dennis Thwaites claimed Subbie for owner Carlton Watson for $400,000 from Lorne Kirlew; and Phillip Lee claimed Tradition for owner Robert Williams for $350,000 from Jason DaCosta.