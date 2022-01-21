RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 15, 2022

AFTER EQUIPMENT CHANGE SILENT CAT IS A WINNER

Running with the blinkers on and the cheekpieces off, the Dennis Thwaites-conditioned Silent Cat easily brushed aside rivals to win a native-bred five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) call over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

With Robert Halledeen getting the leg up, Silent Cat shot to the lead when the gates opened and then allowed Queen Deftiny (Kareem Garvey) to go by leaving the 6-furlong (1,200m) point. Silent Cat maintained his gallop behind Queen Deftiny until navigating the half-mile (800m) turn when he slipped down to take the lead.

Turning for home under the hand ride, Silent Cat wasted no time and drew clear to win by 5 ½ lengths, stopping the clock in 1:29.4. Gorgeous Gift (Samantha Fletcher) finished second and Toughness (Youville Pinnock) third.

EASY DOES IT FOR BASILICUS

Trained by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by Tevin Foster, Basilicus made light work of rivals, winning by 8 ¼ lengths in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) contest coming down the five-straight course (1,000m).

After leaving the starting gates, Basilicus settled just behind the leaders as Colour Me Tan (Roger Hewitt) showed the way ahead of Papito (Dane Dawkins) and Step In Faith (Aaron Chatrie).

As the runners sorted themselves out passing the dummy rails, Basilicus came through to pick up the lead and went to win easily. Colour Me Tan was second and Step In Faith third. The final time for the event was 1:00.0.

BROKEN LIGHT UPSETS AT 12-1

Four-year-old bay colt Broken Light created a mild upset at odds of 12-1 in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$450,000) event on the round course at five furlongs.

It wasn't the best of starts for the Gary Griffiths-owned and trained Broken Light but he coupled up nicely and surged to the lead navigating the half-mile turn under Hakeem Pottinger. Broken Light led Mother Nature (Tevin Foster) and Key Witness (Youville Pinnock) into the turn.

Turning for home Broken Light was challenged by Wifey Sez So (Javaniel Patterson) for a brief while before edging away to win by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:01.4. Wifey Sez So was second and Glock (Chris Mamdeen) came on late for third place.

THREE HORSES CLAIMED

Only three horses went through the claiming box on the 10-race card.

In the fifth race, Fernando Geddes claimed Baltusrol for owner Christopher Gordon for $550,000 from Ray Phillips; Ryan Williams claimed Glock for owner Garth Samuels for $550,000 from Dennis Thwaites; and Ray Phillips claimed Wifey Sez So for owner Soldier Camp, also for $550,000 from Vincent Atkinson.