RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 22, 2022

JOLLY'S DREAM RETURNS ON A WINNING NOTE

Jolly's Dream, after his third-place effort in October of last year, returned to competitive racing on a winning note when he put away rivals in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) event at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

It wasn't the best start for Jolly's Dream but the five-year-old bay gelding was settled in fourth place by jockey Anthony Thomas behind Sheer Beauty (Chris Mamdeen), Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson), and Soul Treasure (Roger Hewitt).

Holding his prominent position coming into the lane, Thomas placed Jolly's Dream on the inside and asked for a final effort and the O'Neil Markland trainee responded by accelerating and then powered home to score by four lengths.

Gorgeous Gift (Samantha Fletcher) came on late for second money ahead of Soul Treasure in third place. The final time for the event was 1:10.2.

CHROMATICA IS FINALLY OFF THE MARK

After 14 career starts, the Shaun Williams-conditioned four-year-old chestnut gelding Chromatica ( Performing Magic – Rock “A” Way) finally found his head in front when the winning post arrived in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition event going 7-1/2 furlongs (1,500m).

Off to a slow start, Chromatica, with Andre Powell in the saddle, raced among the backmarkers, settling in sixth place down the backstretch behind the pacesetters Dotlin (Richard Henry), Tiger Bella (Samantha Fletcher), Miss HJF (Robert Halledeen), and Tocatbetheglory (Chris Mamdeen).

With a sweeping move approaching the distance, Chromatica surrounded rivals at the top of the lane and never looked back, going on to win by seven lengths in a time of 1:37.0. Miss HJF finished second and Bunksy Boy (Dane Nelson) third.

BOSS IZZY IN THE NICK OF TIME

Trained by Lawrence Freemantle and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, Boss Izzy delivered a late run to beat rivals on the wire in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) contest.

Boss Izzy was not far off the pace after the gates opened as the eight-year-old grey gelding watched from close range as Pakman (Carlos Blake) and Shesaysyes (Abigail Able) matched strides upfront.

Coming across the dummy rails for the last two furlongs (400m), Money Marshall (Andre Powell) came with his challenge but with yards to go, Boss Izzy found his best stride with a late flourish to get up in time to nip both Pakman and Money Marshall on the wire.

Boss Izzy beat Pakman by a neck as Money Marshall was only a short head away in third place. The final time was 1:03.1.

AFTER EQUIPMENT CHANGE,

Running with the visor off and the blinkers on, the Howard Jaghai-conditioned Chennai Express made light work of rivals to win a native-bred five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) call travelling six furlongs (1,200m).

Jockey Dane Nelson got Chennai Express out of the starting gates in good order and occupied second place behind Triple Seven, under Tevin Foster. Approaching the half-mile turn, Nelson allowed Step In Faith to go by but kept close, while navigating the turn.

Turning for home between runners, Nelson got his mount to increase the tempo and Chennai Express went into overdrive in deep stretch to win by 3 ½ lengths. Step in Faith finished second and D's Choice (Raddesh Roman) third. The final time was 1:15.3.

Six horses claimed

In the fifth race, Richard Phillips claimed Mansur Musur for owner Kamar Anderson-Barnes from Errol Pottinger, David Powell claimed Willodeen for owner Everton Johnson from Adin Williams, and Borris McIntosh claimed Big Paul for owner Soldier Camp from David Powell. All horses in the fifth event were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the sixth race, Steven Todd claimed Ricky Ricardo for owner Delroy Wellington from Joseph Thomas for $550,000, Steven Todd claimed Dezzy The Genius for owner The Hustler from Rowan Mathie for $550,000, and Ryan Darby claimed Sunshine Cat for owner Raphael Gordon from Dennis Thwaites, also for $550,000.