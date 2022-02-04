RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022

DOWN IN CLASS LET HIM FLY WINS EASILY

Stepping down from the Overnight Allowance level, the Phillip Lee-conditioned Let Him Fly easily brushed aside rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($1m-$800,000) event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Robert Halledeen took Let Him Fly to the lead at the off but then backed the five-year-old bay horse off the front, choosing instead to settle in fourth place down the backstretch as Versatile Vision (Anthony Thomas) surged ahead of Rohan Kabir (Dane Nelson) and Dejae's Boy (Romario Spencer).

Still in striking distance approaching the half-mile (800m) turn, Let Him Fly made his move when slipping down to challenge for the lead with three furlongs (600m) to go. With the momentum going his way, Let Him Fly was in full control at the top of the lane and went on to win by 2 ¾ lengths.

Versatile Vision, who finished second, was a length in front of Dejae's Boy, in third place. The final time for the race was 1:27.3.

GENERAL MUBARAAK UPSETS RIVALS AT 10-1

Six-year-old bay gelding General Mubaraak, who was neglected at odds of 10-1, stunned his more fancied rivals when winning a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) race at seven furlongs.

Trained by Shaun Williams and ridden by Andre Powell, General Mubaraak walked out of the starting gates but coupled up nicely while going in chase on the inside rails of leader Sir Arjun Babu (Dane Nelson) down the backstretch.

General Mubaraak continued to follow Sir Arjun Babu entering the lane and while the latter drifted out in deep stretch, General Mubaraak hugged the inside rails and kept a straight course until the wire intervened.

General Mubaraak won by 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Sir Arjun Babu and Kiah (Robert Halledeen). The final time for the event was 1:30.0.

SILVER FOX OFF THE MARK WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Running with the visor off and the tongue-tie on, the lightly-raced Silver Fox ( Here Comes Ben – It's Not Nice) made one move to defeat rivals in a native-bred four-year-old maiden special weight contest going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

At the off, jockey Shane Ellis hustled up the Michael Marlowe-trained Silver Fox to take the early lead and the four-year chestnut colt held the advantage comfortably ahead of Big Argument (Dane Nelson) with Bubbly Girl (Jordan Barrett) and Sweet Curlin (Samantha Fletcher) labouring behind.

Entering the lane, Big Argument tried to challenge for top honours but Silver Fox was up to the task and powered home to score by 3 ½ lengths. Big Argument was second and Fearless Vibe (Paul Francis) third.

MOTHER NATURE STRIKES DOWN THE STRIKE

Mother Nature, trained by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by Tevin Foster, outsprinted rivals to win a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($400,000-$300,000) call down the straight over five furlongs.

It was a smooth start for Mother Nature and the seven-year-old grey mare sat in second place, just on the inside of leader Anaso (Paul Francis). Mother Nature continued to race prominently behind the leader before taking over proceedings coming across the dummy rails.

Mother Nature then wasted no time and went on to win by 1 ½ lengths in front of It's All I (Romario Spencer) and Black River (Robert Halledeen) in third. The final time for the event was 1:01.1.

NINE HORSES CLAIMED

Oneil Markland claimed Dejae's Boy for owner Leon Ball from Gregory Forsyth, for Leroy Tomlinson claimed Versatile Vision for owner Aston Henry from Dennis Thwaites, and Dennis Pryce claimed winner Let Him Fly for owner Busy Racing Stable from Phillip Lee. These three horses were each claimed for $ 1 million.

In the third race, Joseph Thomas claimed upsetter General Mubaraak for owner K T Racing Stables from Shaun Williams; Ralph Roberts claimed Ridewiththemob for owner Manley Julius from Ryan Darby; Gregory Forsyth claimed Whatever for owner Vinute Taylor from Edward Walker; and Errol Pottinger claimed Sir Arjun Babu for owner Unruly Connection from Dennis Thwaites. All horses in the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.

Tensang Chung claimed Duke of Springs for himself from Alford Brown for $400,000, Andrew McDonald claimed Mother Nature for owner Denrick Chambers from Gregory Forsyth also for $400,000 from the eighth race.