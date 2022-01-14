RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 8, 2022

Easy does it for Blood Fire

Trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Andre Powell, six-year-old bay gelding Blood Fire easily brushed aside rivals to win a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($550,000-$450,000) event going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

After the gates opened Blood Fire settled into third place behind Blind Faith (Oshane Nugent) and Uncle Vinnie (Dane Nelson). Nothing changed for the top three during the first half of the race until Blood Fire went in chase of Blind Faith approaching the distance.

With the momentum going Blood Fire's way, the Strikewhileitshot offspring gathered momentum in deep stretch, powering away from rivals to win by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:34.3. Finishing second was Royal Vibes (Paul Francis), with third going to Uncle Vinnie.

Consistent Mirabilis earns another easy payday

Consistency continues to pay off for the connections of Mirabilis as the eight-year-old bay mare picked up with number four from her last six starts in a three-year-old and-upwards Claiming ($750,000-$600,000) contest at seven furlongs.

It was a smooth start for Mirabilis as jockey Robert Halledeen pushed the Phillip Lee trainee to take the early lead. However, leaving the six-furlong pole, Halledeen allowed Faukland (Raddesh Roman) to go by.

Drummer Boy (Oshane Nugent) circled runners going into the half-mile turn as Mirabilis was sitting comfortably while chasing from second place.

Turning for home, Halledeen pressed the accelerator button and, in a flash, Mirabilis shot to the front and never looked back, cruising home to win by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:26.3. Azaria (Paul Francis) was second and Drummer Boy third.

Twelve horses claimed

In the second race, Uncle Vinnie was claimed from Clifford Atkinson Jr by Dennis Pryce for owner Busy Racing Stable for $550,000.

In the fifth race, Michael Francis claimed Ajita for owner Zelpha Ricketts from Gary Crawford; Ralph Porter claimed Faukland for owner Ainsley Patterson also from Crawford; Byron Davis claimed Drummer Boy for owner Keeble Roberts from Marlon Anderson, and Ryan Darby claimed winner Mirabilis for owner We're Family from Phillip Lee. All horses in the fifth event were claimed for $750,000 each.

In the sixth race, Winchester McIntosh claimed Bay Commander for owner Eight 721 from Gresford Smith; Steven Todd claimed Pure Heart for owner Patrick Hall from Patrick Lynch, and Roy Matthews claimed Smarty Tradition for owner Fitzroy Davidson from Michael Francis. All claims from the sixth were made for $250,000 each.

In the 10th race, Byron Davis claimed City Counsel for owner Glendon Drummond for $400,000 from Gary Griffiths; Michael Francis claimed Musketoon for owner Joseph Martin for $400,000; Ralph Porter claimed Hecandance for owner Modern Connection for $400,000, and Lawrence Freemantle claimed Diligent for owner Clifton Rhoden for $400,000 from Lincoln Lungs.