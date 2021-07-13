Racing News for Saturday, July 10, 2021

TRAINER FITZNAHUM WILLIAMS GETS OFF THE MARK

TRAINER Fitznahum Williams saddled his first winner for the season when his three-year-old chestnut colt JJThestriker (Here Comes Ben – Zara) easily won Division 1 of a Restricted Maiden Condition race over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Ridden by Chalrick Budhai, JJThestriker shot to the front at the off ahead of Leo (Javaniel Patterson) and Cataba (Anthony Thomas). JJThestriker, from there on, never gave up his gallop as he increased the lead at the half mile before sprinting clear in deep stretch to release the maiden tag after four career starts.

JJThestriker won by 4 lengths ahead of Leo, Wright In Flight (Jerome Innis) and Hijo Primero (Dane Nelson) in a time of 1:16.0 for the distance for horses who did not finished second or third lifetime.

TRAINER GREGORY FORSYTH CONTINUES WINNING FORM

TRAINER Gregory Forsyth continued his recent good form after registering his 13th win in 2021 when It's A Rap scored in a five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event at 4 furlongs (800m).

Under apprentice Roger Hewitt, It's A Rap (Dodgem – Princess) raced behind the leader Smokescreen (Dane Nelson) when the horses left their starting stalls. It's A Rap made his move coming across the dummy rails, took over and then went on to win by a length in a time of 49.2 seconds.

Lady Budget (Christopher Mamdeen) came home in second place, with Smokescreen finishing third.

THE 'LIGHT' IS ON

THREE-YEAR-OLD bay filly Turnonthelight (Soul Warrior – C C Coloquhoun) , after finishing second on last over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) behind King Antholew , went one better with a come-from-behind win in a native-bred three-year-old Maiden Special Weight event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Turnonthelight, under Anthony Thomas, showed good speed at the off but raced behind Tina's Account (Christopher Mamdeen) in the early exchange. Curlin's Kawartha (Robert Halledeen) and Press Conference (Ruja Lahoe) raced in close proximity after a couple of furlongs were covered.

Coming across the dummy rails, Tina's Account continued to lead under strong handling but inside the final half-furlong, Thomas produced his mount late and Turnonthelight got up for the win by a neck. Press Conference was third. The final time of 1:02.0.

SPECIAL COUNSEL MAKES ONE SHAKE

BRED, owned and trained by Carl Anderson and ridden by Samantha Fletcher, Special Counsel (Silent Valor – Crucial Cat ) demonstrated her sprinting qualities by making one shake to win a native-bred five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of four) event over 5 ½ furlongs.

As the starter pressed the eject button, Special Counsel went to the front ahead of Inspired Miracle (Robert Halledeen), Uncle Vernon (Dane Dawkins) and Vampire Rejection (Jordan Barrett).

Special Counsel began to open up on the field at the half mile turn, increasing her lead with every stride. By the time the rest of the field turned for home Special Counsel was long gone, winning by 8 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:07.1.

Uncle Vernon finished second and Inspired Miracle, third.

FIVE HORSES CLAIMED

FIVE horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the second race, Dalton Sirjue claimed winner Top Shelf for owner Sandra Solomon for $1 million from Ryan Darby, while Ryan Darby claimed Loose Ball for owner James Forbes and Nadine Russell Forbes, also for $1 million.

Donovan Russell claimed Smokescreen for owner Clifton Francis from Dale Murphy and Ian Parsard claimed Paintthistownred for owner Karen Parsard from the third race. Both horses were claimed for $180,000 each.

In the eighth race, Renex Burrell claimed General Mubaraak for owner Soldier Camp for $250,000 from Donovan Plummer.