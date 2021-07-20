Racing News for Saturday, July 17, 2021

PRINCESS STATISTIC GOES ALL THE WAY

IT was as easy as one, two, three for Princess Statistic in the first race.

Racing for the 77th time, Princess Statistic, guided by Andre Powell for her favourite conditioner Ian Alexander, was successful in a five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000 - $150,000) event at five furlongs round.

The nine-year-old bay mare shot to the front at the off ahead of Lady Budget (Christopher Mamdeen) and Dash of Class (Shavon Townsend) navigating the half mile (800m) turn.

Turning for home, Princess Statistic accelerated and powered home to score by 3 lengths in a time of 1:04.0. Lady Budget held on for second, with Treasure Train (Anthony Thomas) filling the third slot.

Both Powell and Alexander achieved their second win of the season with Princess Statistic winning for the sixth time in her career.

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN GOES ONE BETTER

AFTER going down by 2 lengths to Innovator over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on June 28, Lightning McQueen , travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), went one better when making all to win a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) call.

With Dane Nelson in the saddle for trainer Joseph Durrant, Lightning McQueen shot to the front ahead of Mr Ambassador (Daniel Satchell) and Another Commander (Anthony Thomas) heading into the turn at the four-furlong marker.

After entering the home stretch for the last two furlongs Lightning McQueen wasted no time, turning on the afterburners to score 10 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:06.4.

A Seh Soup (Paul Francis) was second and Mr Ambassador, third.

ARTESIA IS OFF THE MARK

AFTER seven career starts, three-year-old grey filly Artesia (Sensational Slam - Runaway Julie ), trained by Richard Azan, finally got her head in front — where it matters most — when winning a maiden special weight event for three-year-olds at a distance of 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Ballatelli (Bebeto Harvey) led at the start ahead of Bridal Blush (Javaniel Patterson) and Rocket Lily (Omar Walker) as Artesia raced off the pace. When Ballatelli opened up on the field running the half mile, jockey Dick Cardenas sent down Artesia for her challenge.

In deep stretch, Artesia came with a strong run on the outside and drew clear to win by 4 lengths ahead of Rocket Lily and Ballatelli in a time 1:15.2.

SIXTEEN HORSES CLAIMED

THE claiming box was busy as a total of 16 horses went through on the 10-race programme.

In the first race, Dennis Lee claimed third by the post Treasure Train for himself from Nicholas Smith; Barrington Dawes claimed second-place Lady Budget for owner Fitz Bradley from Ryan Darby; and Darby claimed winner Princess Statistic for owner Alphonso Raymond from Ian Alexander. The three horses from the first race were claimed for $180,000 each.

Welsh Soutar claimed Miss Linda Wray for himself for $450,000 from Ray Phillips and Gresford Smith claimed Bruce Wayne for himself, also for $450,000, from Rowan Mathie from the second race.

In the third, Ryan Williams claimed Another Commander for owner Blue Knight Stable from Gregory Forsyth; Ryan Darby claimed Lord Ashton for owner Raphael Gordon from Tyrone Prince; Clifford Atkinson Jr claimed winner Lightning McQueen for owner Suzette Williams from Joseph Durrant; Johnny Wilmot claimed Mr Ambassador for owner Carlton Watson from Ryan Darby; Tensang Chung claimed City Counsel for himself from Alford Brown; and Renex Burrell claimed A Seh Soup for owner Lloyd Salmon from Johnny Wilmot. All horses from the third race were each claimed for $550,000.

Anthony Dixon claimed Rohan Kabir for owner Michael Wray from Joseph Thomas for $1 million and Randolph Scott claimed winner Jamai Raja for owner Busy Racing Stable, also for $1 million, from Nicholas Smith from the fourth race.

In the sixth race, Alford Brown claimed Mamacita for owner S&S Camp from Michael McIntosh; Anthony Nunes claimed Markofaprince for owner Andrew Donalds from Gregory Forsyth; and Donovan Russell claimed Just Trick Me for himself from Lance Richards.