RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021

APPRENTICE Daniel Thompson made use of a chance ride by winning on the Michael Marlowe-conditioned 25-1 longshot Congrats Suckie in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Replacing Ramon Nepare in the saddle, Thompson held Congrats Suckie off the early fractions then sent down the six-year-old bay mare into a striking third position heading into the half mile (800m) turn behind Herecomestheboss (Nicholas Hibbert) and First Selection (Robert Halledeen).

Turning for home for the drive, Herecomestheboss, Ridewiththemob (Romario Spencer) and C ongrats Suckie were locked in a control battle.

Congrats Suckie got her head in front at the wire with Herecomestheboss, ahead of Ridewiththemob and Bay Commander (Dane Nelson).

Ridewiththemob was later disqualified and placed fourth behind Herecomestheboss (promoted to third) for causing interference and intimidation in deep stretch. The final time for the event was 1:32.2.

ONE MOVE BY ASHLEY’S GLORY

OWNED by Derrick Gayle and trained by Steven Todd, five-year-old bay mare Ashley's Glory obliged as the even-money favourite in a Restricted Allowance (non-winners of two) event for native-bred, five-year-old and upward horses over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

The “Wily Coyote” Dick Cardenas hustled Ashley's Glory to take the lead shortly after leaving the starting gates. Ashley's Glory led ahead of Matriarch (Osive Donegal), Riddim Up (Anthony Thomas) and One Squeeze (Dane Nelson).

Ashley's Glory increased the tempo at the half mile before turning on the pressure in deep stretch, cruising home to win by 2 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:11.1. Fighting Valbee (Aaron Chatrie) came on late for second ahead of Mansur Musur (Dane Dawkins) in third.

CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT DOES IT FOR GOLDEN BLOOD

RACING for the fourth occasion, this time wearing the tongue tie and with first-time Lasix, three-year-old chestnut colt Golden Blood put away rivals at a mile to win a Maiden Condition race for native-bred three-year-olds.

Leaving the intersection at the 7-furlong marker, jockey Dane Dawkins held Golden Blood in third place behind Mine That Cat (Youville Pinnock) and Always Vigorous (Javaniel Patterson). Down the backstretch, Golden Blood improved one spot to second on passing the 6-furlong marker.

Mine That Cat tried to slip the field with four furlongs to go but once Golden Blood found his top stride in deep stretch, the Gary Subratie trainee came through on the inside rails and went on to win by 2 ¾ lengths. Mine That Cat was second and Ring Charmer (Roger Hewitt) third in a final time of 1:45.0.

STEVIE THE GREAT MAKES AN ENCOURAGING DEBUT

FOUR-YEAR-OLD chestnut gelding Stevie The Great (Fearless Vision – Michelle The Boss ) showed he has more than average ability when making all, first time out, to win the Al Gopie Memorial Cup co-feature at five furlongs straight.

Owned and trained by Colin Ferguson and ridden by Matthew Bennett, Stevie The Great got a good start and stayed with rivals for the first half of the race, but passing the dummy rails onto the main track the chestnut colt sprinted clear from the field to win by 5 lengths.

Take Two (Dane Dawkins), prominent throughout, finished in second place with Sheer Beauty (Samantha Fletcher) getting third. The final time was 1:00.3.

FOUR HORSES CLAIMED

FOUR horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Winchester McIntosh claimed Bay Commander for owner CDB Racing Stable for $250,000 from Rashford Worrell from the first race.

In the fourth race, Rowan Mathie claimed Stallwakin'girl for owner DSTL & Associates from Jason DaCosta, Junior Small claimed Rain Drops for owner Kevin Pierre from Carl Anderson, and Welsh Soutar claimed Awesome Aviator for owner Yehert Miller from Sean Williams. All three horses from the event were claimed for $350,000 each.