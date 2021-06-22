Racing News for Saturday, June 19, 2021

FOUR-YEAR-OLD dark bay gelding Dejae's Boy (Storm Craft – Dream Big) continued to show improvement with each run as the Ian Parsard trainee registered his fourth win from six starts this season in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($1,000,000 - $800,000) event at seven furlongs (1,400m).

Ridden by Oshane Nugent, Dejae's Boy tracked Uncle Vinnie (Dick Cardenas) and Wilson (Mario Chung) from third down the backstretch and then went through to take the lead at the half mile before he was headed by Top Shelf (Tevin Foster) coming into the lane.

Under vigorous handling, Dejae's Boy found a lot more in deep stretch and rallied to beat Top Shelf by a comfortable 4 lengths. Wilson finished third with a final time of 1:28.1 for the distance.

JORDAN BARRETT MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS

SLOWLY but surely apprentice Jordan Barrett is making his presence felt among the top riders this season. On the nine-race card Barrett was able to ride two winners – Adwa and Ajita – to complete 10 victories this season.

Trained by Roy Matthews, Adwa ( Taqarub – Lady Hyderabad) was an easy 2-length winner in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (NW2) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Devine Lexie (Dane Nelson) was second and Matriarch (Samantha Fletcher) third in a final time of 1:11.4. The win gave Matthews his first victory for the season.

Ajita ( Traditional – Lady Disdain), trained by Ian Parsard, was also a comfortable winner as the four-year-old chestnut filly won the four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (non winners of two) event travelling 7 ½ furlongs by 4 ¼ lengths. Ajita won ahead of No Identity (Youville Pinnock) and Sweet N Smart (Dane Dawkins) in a time of 1:36.4.

LEE CLARKE BREAKS LONG WINNING DROUGHT

TRAINER Lee Clarke saddled his first winner for the year after his charge Purposely won a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race going 7 furlongs.

Ridden by Omar Walker, Purposely disputed the early lead with Bin Laden (Youville Pinnock) down the backstretch before slipping away from his pursuer at the half mile turn.

Turning for home, Purposely held her gallop well and came home an easy 2 ½-length winner ahead of Mighty Chelsea (Jemar Jackson) and Bin Laden. Purposely won in a time of 1:33.3.

TALENTED TONY K RETURNS IN STYLE

NOT raced since November 13, 2020, Talented Tony K returned down in class and ran rivals off their feet in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming contest ($250,000-$200,000) over the five-straight course.

Known for speed, the Winchester McIntosh-conditioned Talented Tony K was hustled by Oshane Nugent to take the early lead ahead of Blu Attitude (Dane Nelson) and Mamacita (Anthony Thomas).

Coming across the dummy rails Talented Tony K began to draw away, winning by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:01.4. Luminous Power (Samantha Fletcher) ran on for second with Blu Attitude third.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

SIX horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

In the first race, Junior Small claimed Uncle Vinnie for owner Barrington Bernard from Leroy Tomlinson and Errol Anthony Subratie claimed winner Dejae's Boy for owner ACK Stables from Ian Parsard. Both horses were claimed for $1 million each.

Michael McIntosh claimed Mamacita for himself for $250,000 from Gregory Forsyth from the fifth race.

In the sixth race, Tyrone Prince claimed Just An Illusion for owner Unruly Connection from Lawrence Freemantle, Wilfred Chin claimed Stanislaus for owner Steve Cespedes from Michael McIntosh, and Prince also claimed Lord Ashton for owner Anthony Chin from Ryan Darby. All horses were claimed for $550,000 each.