Racing News for Saturday, March 12, 2022

HAPPY GO LUCKY OFF THE MARK

After just three attempts, Happy Go Lucky ( Deputy Glitters – Dance Away) found the winning post in front of rivals in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards Maiden Condition race over four furlongs (800m).

With apprentice Youville Pinnock riding for trainer Welsh Soutar, Happy Go Lucky made a good start as the bay filly disputed the early lead with Dotlin (Anthony Thomas) and Queen Zan (Roger Hewitt). Coming across the dummy rails, Happy Go Lucky and Queen Zan drew away from the field in a battle of their own to determine the winner.

Happy Go Lucky found extra and got home by a head from Queen Zan. Pro Johnny (Dane Nelson) finished in third place, a length away. The winning time was 49.3 seconds.

ANOTHER WIN FOR FORTUNEONEHUNDRED

Trained by Errol Subratie and ridden by Reyan Lewis, Fortuneonehundred notched his 26th career victory from 81 starts in a five-year-old and upwards Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) call race over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

It was all systems go at the start for Fortuneonehundred, who dashed into the lead ahead of Supreme Star (Shavon Townsend), Flying Bullet (Anthony Thomas), and Reassurance (Javaien Patterson) going into the turn.

Turning for home, Fortuneonehundred surrendered the lead to Flying Bullet and Supreme Star and looked like a beaten horse in deep stretch. Fortuneonehundred then rallied and bobbed heads with Flying Bullet on the wire, resulting in a dead-heat. Reassurance was third as the final time was recorded at 1:06.0.

After a steward's inquiry and an objection from Townsend , Flying Bullet was disqualified and placed behind Supreme Star for causing interference and intimidation to the latter in deep stretch.

SIR ARJUN BABU

Six-year-old dark bay gelding Sir Arjun Babu led from start to finish to win in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) spread for three-year-old and upwards over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Jockey Dane Nelson hustled Sir Arjun Babu to take the early lead, ahead of Funky Fashion (Dane Dawkins), Silent Cat (Andre Powell), and Black Royalty (Tevin Foster) down the backstretch.

Sir Arjun Babu continued to lead runners before upping the tempo going into the half-mile turn. With two furlongs (400m) to travel turning for home, Sir Arjun Babu wasted no time and cruised to the winning post.

Silent Cat finished second and Funky Fashion third. The final time was 1:39.2.

BALAZO UPSETS RIVALS AT 18-1

Neglected at odds of 18-1 in a field of eight runners, the Fitzgerald Richards-conditioned Balazo got home in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($400,000-$300,000) call over four furlongs.

Breaking from the widest draw at post eight, Balazo quickly went to lead to control the early fractions under a tight grip. Balazo led Dee Danger (Raddesh Roman) and Father Riel (Bebto Harvey).

Leaving the dummy rails and coming onto the main track, it was all Balazo as the eight-year-old chestnut gelding went on to win by 3 ½ lengths under the hands of apprentice Shane Richardson. Dee Danger finished second with Denbigh Life (Robert Halledeen) third. The final time was 48.3 seconds.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

In the third race, Lawrence Freemantle claimed Reassurance for owner Oliver Gustard from Dennis Pryce and Victor Williams claimed Flying Bullet for owner Andre Adams from Steven Todd. Both horses were claimed for $180,000 each.

Uton Stewart claimed Silent Cat for owner Marshall Russell for $250,000 from Dennis Thwaites; and Randolph Scott claimed winner Sir Arjun Babu for owner Righteous One, also for $250,000 from Ryan Darby from the fourth race.

In the fifth race, Michael McIntosh claimed Mother Nature for himself from Norman Smith; Alford Brown claimed Dee Danger for owner ROAD from Dennis Pryce, and Pryce claimed Chrisanli for owner Busy Racing Stable from David Powell. All three horses were claimed for $400,000 each.