RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 19. 2022

RAW LIQUID LANDS 23-1 UPSET

The Maurice Crooks-owned and trained Raw Liquid scored a huge upset, beating rivals at odds of 23-1 in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($1m-$800,000) spread over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

With Phillip Parchment doing the riding honours Raw Liquid broke well, racing in third place behind Task Force (Roger Hewitt) and Superluminal (Omar Walker) at the start of the race. Down the backstretch Raw Liquid improved one place to second as Superluminal took over the lead.

Still cruising behind Superluminal navigating the half-mile turn, Raw Liquid surged to the front approaching the distance, hitting the top of the lane full of running, and then coasted home by 2 ½ lengths.

Superluminal ran well for second money with Action Run (Oshane Nugent) in third place. The final time for the event was 1:28.2.

BETTER BEST OFF THE MARK

Five-year-old, American-bred dark bay/brown mare Better Best earned her first win after 16 starts in a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V contest over 7 furlongs.

It was the smoothest of starts for the Dennis Pryce-trained Better Best as jockey Dane Nelson put the fleet-footed runner in front when the gates opened. Down the backstretch Nelson allowed Dodge This Link (Dane Dawkins) to go by for a brief moment before again taking control of proceedings approaching the final bend.

Better Best wasted no time when turning for home as she accelerated and powered home, winning by all of 10 lengths in a time of 1:32.0 for the trip. Dodge This Link finished second, a length and a half ahead of Toughness (Robert Halledeen) in third place.

TOMOHAWK COMES GOOD

Tomohawkput away rivals in a Restricted Allowance lll/lV event for five-year-olds and upwards over 7 furlongs.

Trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Tomohawk was the first to show on the front end at the off, but the five-year-old bay gelding was taken back and raced just behind Lord of Ajahlon (Paul Francis) down the backstretch.

Tomohawk continued to bide his time behind speedster Lord of Ajahlon until approaching the distance, at which point the Natural Selection - Preach Preacher offspring hit the lead coming into the lane. Tomohawk went on to win by 8 lengths in a time of 1:29.4.

Above Hall Links (Ramon Nepare) came from far behind to get second place ahead of Lord of Ajahlon in third.

CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT MAKES BATON ROUGE A WINNER

Baton Rouge, running without the figure 8, easily won a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V contest over the straight course at 5 furlongs (1,000m).

It was an even start for most of the runners in the 12-horse field as Jahsendblessings (Dane Nelson), Baton Rouge (Reyan Lewis), Chiney Music (Devon A Thomas), and Silver Hawk (Dane Dawkins) vied for the early lead.

Coming across the dummy rails, Baton Rouge emerged as the overall leader and he kept up his work to the end, winning by 4 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:01.3.

Sensational Gold (Oneil Mullings), who pitched shortly after the start of the race, came through on the inside rails to get second place. King Antholew (Roger Hewitt) finished third.

NINE HORSES CLAIMED

Victor Williams claimed Superluminalfor owner Rabalac Connection for $1 million from Ian Parsard from the second race.

In the ninth race, Rudolph Hardial claimed Smarty Tradition for owner Fitzroy Davidson from Nicholas Smith; Welsh Soutar claimed winner Sharp Skirt for himself from O'Neil Markland; Alford Brown claimed Buckaluck for owner Garth Samuels from Joseph Thomas; and Dale Murphy claimed Miss Linda Wray for himself from Randolph Scott. All horses from the ninth event were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the 10th and final race, Ralph Porter claimed City Counsel for owner Dr Lynden Richards from Byron Davis; Paul Charlton claimed Daytona Belle for owner Lenford Edie from Lawrence Freemantle; Henry Harrison Jr claimed Awesome Aviator for owner Fitzroy Davidson from Marlon Anderson; and winner Donovan Plummer claimed Milkman for owner Winston Lewis from Dennis Pryce. All horses from the tenth were claimed for $400,000 each.