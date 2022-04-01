RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022

SHEER BEAUTY GOES ONE BETTER

After finishing second to Gorgeous Gift on the round course of February 19, the Edward Hamilton-conditioned Sheer Beauty went one better in a five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) event over four furlongs (800m).

Sheer Beauty, ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, showed early speed at the off and disputed fractions with Ultimatum (Matthew Bennett). Sorting themselves out crossing the dummy rails for the last two furlongs (400m), Sheer Beauty was already in control of the race as the chestnut mare opened on rivals.

In the final part of the race, Sheer Beauty began to shorten but was too far in front to be pegged back, holding by a short head from the fast-finishing Dodge This Link (Dane Dawkins) with Ultimatum third. The final time done by Sheer Beauty was 49.0.

NO PROBLEMS FOR DOWN-IN-CLASS CHRISANLI

Stepping down from $400,000 claiming, Chrisanli easily brushed aside rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) spread down the five-straight (1,000m) course.

With Dane Nelson in the saddle for trainer Dennis Pryce, Chrisanli was off to a good start and was already with Okahumpka (Omar Walker) and Smokey Topaz (Shane Ellis) in the early exchanges.

Smokey Topaz and Chrisanli drew away from the field in a battle of their own with the latter going on to win by three lengths. Puskas (Daniel Satchell) came from far behind to snatch second from Smokey Topaz, who was pulled up by Ellis close to home. The final time for the race was 1:03.2.

CHIEF OF STATE WINS AGAIN

Seven-year-old bay gelding Chief of State completed back-to-back wins after leading home rivals over 3 ½ furlongs (700m) in a five-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($180,000 - $150,000) event.

Trained by Shaun Williams and ridden by Ruja Lahoe, Chief of State shot to the front at the off and battled with Schlesinger (Shane Richardson) and King Livity (Kiaman McGregor) for the advantage.

With neither Chief of State nor Schlesinger giving up their gallop, an exciting battle developed, but the former proved the stronger of the two and got up in time for the win, three parts of a length at the wire. Storming (Daniel Satchell) was third in a final time of 43.2.

ADORING TEXAS GETS OFF THE MARK WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Returning from a three-month break and running with the blinkers on and the visor off, Adoring Texas came from way behind horses to win a five-year-old and upwards maiden condition race over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

It was not the best of starts for Adoring Texas as the Everal Francis trainee was left flat-footed when the gates opened, racing among the backmarkers as Run Yaya Run (Jordan Barrett) and Supreme Star (Shavon Townsend) vied for the lead.

Navigating the half-mile turn, Adoring Texas was labouring in second-to-last place in the 14-horse field as Run Yaya Run and Supreme Star continued to match strides. Turning for home, Adoring Texas made her way to the inside rails and began to cut down rivals.

In the final furlong, Adoring Texas exploded like never before, going away by three lengths. Run Yaya Run was second and Supreme Star third as the final time was recorded at 1:11.3.

FIVE HORSES CLAIMED

Lawrence Freemantle claimed the winner of the third race Special Counsel for owner Calvin McLeod for $750,000 from Fitzgerald Richards, and Dale Murphy claimed Azaria for owner Kyle Brown, also for $750,000 from Ray Phillips.

In the fifth race, Donovan Russell claimed Okahumpka for owner Randall Shaw from Marlon Anderson, while Welsh Soutar claimed Chrisanli for owner Denrick Chambers from Dennis Pryce. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Winfred Chin claimed Chief of State for owner Wayne Crosdale for $180,000 from Shaun Williams from the sixth race.