Racing News for Saturday, May 1, 2021

With the blinkers on, Laws of the Code is a winner

Running with the blinkers on, the Joseph Durrant-conditioned Laws of the Code made one move to win the Gregory Park/Christian Pen five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000-$150,000) contest over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Laws of the Code was hustled up by Jordan Barrett to take the lead ahead of Cat's Rigger (Roger Hewitt) and Pinders Valley (Devon Thomas). The seven-year-old roan mare began to open up on rivals navigating the half-mile turn and while entering the straight.

Although drifting out in the stretch towards the outside rails, Laws of the Code was too far out on the lead to be caught, winning by three parts of a length ahead of Reasons (Aaron Chatrie) and Mount Zion King (Youville Pinnock). The final time for the event was 1:12.1.

Trainer Donovan Plummer doubles up

Trainer Donovan Plummer scored a working double after his charges Denbigh Life and Persistent One won their respective races.

Ridden by Roger Hewitt, Denbigh Life won the Greater Portmore/Braeton for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards (non-winners of three) at five furlongs (1,000m) round. Denbigh Life won by a nose from Don Almighty (Linton Steadman) with Sweet Surprise (Odeen Edwards) 3 ½ lengths away in third place. The final time was 1:02.2.

With Tevin Foster in the saddle, Persistent One won by three parts of a length in the Meadowvale/Cedar Grove native-bred four-year-olds and upwards maidens travelling five furlongs (1,000m) straight. Persistent One won ahead of Commissioner (Youville Pinnock) and Lion's Den (Dick Cardenas) in a time of 1:02.2.

Cartel makes it three wins in row

Seven -year-old bay gelding Cartel romped home to his third-consecutive victory after leading home rivals in the Caymanas Gardens for three-year-olds and upwards claimers ($750,000-$600,000) at the distance of 5 ½ furlongs.

Cartel, trained by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by Anthony Thomas, broke just behind the leaders at the off in third place before slipping down into second behind Beltane (Dennis Brown) at the half-mile turn. Cartel took over entering the straight and turned on the pressure to win by 3 2 lengths in a time of 1:07.4.

Lazer Light, under Omar Walker came home for second place with Blind Faith (Shane Ellis) third.

Seven horses claimed

Seven horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

Phillip Elliott claimed winner Laws of the Code for owner Busy Racing Stable from Joseph Durrant for $180,000, and Donovan Russell claimed Synchronize for owner Donovan Williams from Michael Thomas, also for $180,000. Those two claims were made in the first race.

In the third race, Cashbert Khwalsingh claimed Regal Prospector for owner Gilbert Khwalsingh from Colin Ferguson; Ryan Darby claimed Band of Gold for owner Raphael Gordon from Nicholas Smith; Michael McIntosh claimed Flowers Thirty for himself from Ryan Darby; and Nicholas Smith claimed Union Four for owner Rupert Gayle from Fitzgerald Richards.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen