Racing News for Saturday, May 15, 2021

ROHAN KABIR COMES GOOD IN HIGH CLAIMING

AFTER campaigning competitive at the Overnight Allowance with some useful runs, Rohan Kabir took a drop-in class and defeated rivals in high-claiming $1 million - $800,000 over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Away in good order at the start of the three-year-old and upwards event, Rohan Kabir was held by jockey Bebeto Harvey in third place behind Blind Faith (Youville Pinnock) and Top Shelf (Omar Walker) leaving the intersection at the 7-furlong (1,400m) point.

The Junior Small-conditioned Rohan Kabir then went through to take up the lead at the 6-furlong (1,200m) marker and never looked back.

Although facing challenges from Uncle Vinnie (Matthew Bennett) and Purple Wayne in deep stretch, Rohan Kabir sealed victory by 1¾ lengths. Uncle Vinnie finished second and Purple Wayne third. The final time was recorded at 1:34.0.

CHRISANLI MAKES IT THREE IN A ROW

WITH the scratches of Nina Dorada, Mr Lyndhurst and Buckaluck leaving five runners to contest the three-year-old and upwards claiming ($450,000 - $400,000) event Chrisanli seized the opportunity to romp home, thus completing his third-consecutive victory.

With Tevin Foster in the irons for trainer Ryan Williams, Chrisanli led the field comfortably around the half mile turn before opening up in the straight to win by 3 ¼ lengths ahead of the chasing Mother Nature (Dane Nelson) and Awesome Aviator, under Aaron Chatrie.

The final time for the 5 ½-furlong (1,100m) call was a pedestrian 1:10.0.

RYAN DARBY NOTCHES 12TH WIN FOR THE SEASON

THE good form of trainer Ryan Darby continued after he saddled his 12th winner for the season with Prince Sammo who won a five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000 - $150,000) event travelling down the five-straight course.

Prince Sammo closely followed the two leaders, Smokescreen (Aaron Chatrie) and Special Prosecutor (Shane Richardson), in the early exchanges. Coming across the dummy rails, Daniel Satchell asked Prince Sammo for his effort and the roan horse snatched the lead and held on to win by three parts of a length to score back-to-back wins.

Golden Emperor (Roger Hewitt) finished in second and Smokescreen third. The final time was 1:03.4.

Pharoah It Is upsets at 31-1

PHAROAH It Is , trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, created a huge upset when he put to bed his more-fancied rivals in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 1V event at a mile (1,600m).

Pharoah It Is was kept off the pace for most of the way as the four-year-old bay gelding raced at the back of the field and watched as Primal Fear (Oshane Nugent), Helicopter (Chalwick Budhai) and Lord of Ajahlon (Dick Cardenas) dictated the splits down the backstretch.

Pharoah It Is made his move leaving the three-furlong (600m) marker when he quickly circled horses to be on the heels of the leaders entering the straight. Pharoah It Is went on to win by 1 1/4 lengths in a time of 1:41.3.

Fearless Champion, the mount of Anthony Thomas, finished second and Lord of Ajahlon third.

Six horses claimed

SIX horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

In the first race, Joseph Thomas claimed winner Rohan Kabir for owner Aston Henry from Junior Small while Donovan Plummer claimed Cryptocurrency for owner Lloyd Dawes from Anthony Dixon. Both horses were claimed for $1 million each.

Donovan Russell claimed Okahumpka for owner Renford Simpson for $450,000 from Dennis Pryce, and Andrew McDonald claimed Mother Nature for himself, also for $450,000, from Lawrence Freemantle from the second race.

In race number four, Raymond Townsend claimed Prince Sammo for himself for $180,000 from Ryan Darby and Dale Murphy claimed Smokescreen for himself for $180,000 from Michael Thomas.

– Compiled by Ruddy Allen