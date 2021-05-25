Racing News for Saturday, May 22, 2021

SHEBOOM ERUPTS

AFTER an encouraging second behind Chennai Express on May 15, Sheboom exploded when brushing aside rivals to win a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V event travelling a mile (1,600m).

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Dick Cardenas, Sheboom ( American Dance – Holy Princess) sat in second place behind Princess Lizzy (Reyan Lewis) down the backstretch before surging to the front approaching the distance.

Sheboom turned for home in the lead full of running and just kept on going, cruising home by 11 ½ lengths in a time of 1:42.1. No Identity (Youville Pinnock) ran on for second place as Princess Lizzy faded into third spot.

NO PROBLEM FOR DOWN-IN-CLASS UNBREAKABLE

STEPPING down from the $250,000-$200,000 claiming level, the Johnny Wilmot-conditioned Unbreakable had no problems when easily putting away rivals on a $180,000-$150,000 claiming tag at the distance 6 furlongs (1,200m).

In the sure hands of four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson, Unbreakable ( Traditional – Onemorefashion) was off to a good start at the off, tracking Willodeen (Daniel Thompson) from second place heading into the half mile (800m) turn.

Unbreakable took over at the seven-sixteenth marker and never looked back as the 10-year-old chestnut gelding cruised home to win by 3 ¼ lengths. Stan Roy (Bebeto Harvey) was second and The Nextbigting (Reyan Lewis) third in a final time of 1:17.1.

It was the 26th win from 105 starts for Unbreakable who was once again claimed while it was the first winner for Harrison Jr this season.

STACYSLADY SCORES WITH A CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT

RACING with the figure 8 on, six-year-old chestnut mare Stacyslady , trained by Henry Harrison Jr, finally relinquished the maiden tag when winning a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Maiden Condition contest at 6 furlongs (1,200 metres).

Stacyslady was unable to go with the early leaders and was held off the pace by jockey Chalrick Budhai as Northern Ridge (Matthew Bennett), Little Red (Jordan Barrett) and King Livity (Romario Spence) set the early splits.

Stacyslady began to make up ground on the leaders at the half mile before powering through rivals in deep stretch. She then had to hold off the fast-finishing Mansur Musur (Daniel Thompson), eventually winning by a short head. Little Red was third as the final time was recorded at 1:19.4. It was also Harrison Jr's first win this season.

RACK AWAY PRODUCES A WINNING EFFORT

TRAINED by Gary Subratie and ridden by Tevin Foster, Rack Away (Strikewhileitshot – Lady Rakwalaay) defeated rivals by 6 ½ lengths in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event at 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Rack Away tracked the leaders from mid-pack when the gates opened before making his move at the half mile, immediately surrounding horses at the top of the lane to take over the lead. Rack Away sprinted home leaving Ridewiththemob (Dane Nelson) in second and Stormy Lady (Aaron Chatrie) in third.

The final time for the event was 1:30.2.

ONE HORSE CLAIMED

ONLY one horse was claimed on the nine-race card.

In the fourth race, Ryan Williams claimed Unbreakable for owner Blue Knights Stable for $180,000 from Johnny Wilmot.