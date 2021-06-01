Racing News for Saturday, May 29, 2021

CODE OF HONOR DELIVERS WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Coming off a nine-month break and running with the visor off, Code of Honor ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Code Star) got up in the nick of time to score her third career win in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 1V (NW3) event over six furlongs (1,300m).

At the off, the Michael Marlowe-trained Code of Honor settled in third place behind El Gringo (Javaniel Pattersson) and Don Almighty (Linton Steadman). The top three runners maintained their positions going into the half-mile (800m) turn until Code of Honor went in chase of new leader Don Almighty approaching the home turn.

Code of Honor kept pace with Don Almighty in deep stretch before getting up in time for the victory.

Code of Honor won by a head in a pedestrian time of 1:17.0 for the distance. Thepowersthatbe (Tevin Foster) was third.

CONSISTENT RISING SAINT A WINNER WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Finishing in second place in his last three runs without any equipment applied, the Edward Stanberry-conditioned Rising Saint became a winner with the visor on in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Instead of blazing the early trail, jockey Christopher Mamdeen held Rising Saint off the pace and allowed Khai Alexis (Paul Francis), Midnight Blue (Anthony Thomas) and Enrapture (Dane Dawkins) to set the fractions. Going into the half-mile (800m) turn, Enrapture and Rising Saint drew away from the rest of the field into a battle of their own.

In deep stretch, Rising Saint proved the stronger of the two and edged away for an easy 2 ¼ length victory ahead of Enrapture. Khai Alexis finished third as the final time for the event was recorded at 1:22.3.

ALLAN COMES GOOD FOR STEVEN TODD

Consistent top 10 trainer Steven Todd notched his 15th winner for the season after his four-year-old bay colt Allan ( Liquidity – Patara) won a Restricted Maiden Condition race for native-bred four-year-old and upwards, who have not earned $250,000 lifetime.

Travelling a distance of 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), Allan took control of the race heading into the half-mile turn and began to open up on the field. Coming into the lane, Allan had a comfortable lead ahead of Soul Treasure (Jerome Innis) and Ultimatum (Chalwick Budhai) but then began to shorten inside the final stages, winning by a neck in a time of 1:12.2. Soul Treasure was second and Ultimatum third.

ORIGINAL TRAIN SPRINTS AWAY FROM RIVALS OVER FOUR FURLONGS

Original Train, trained by Ryan Williams and ridden by Dane Nelson, produced a late turn of foot to easily brush aside rivals in a Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event for five-year-old and upwards who have not earned $130,000 since January 29, 2021.

It wasn't the best of start for Original Train in the four-furlong (800m) contest as the nine-year-old bay gelding raced among the backmarkers and looked hopeless at one point. Original Train under tender handling from Nelson came across the dummy rails in a challenging position and with a couple of change of holds, ran away from rivals to score by seven lengths.

Sweet Destiny (Andre Powell) finished second and Abogado (Anthony Thomas) finished third. The final time for the event was 48.1.

FOUR HORSES CLAIMED

Only four horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

In the first race, Dennis Pryce claimed A Seh Soup for owner Busy Racing Stable from Henry Harrison Jr; Welsh Soutar claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Yehert Miller from Johnny Wilmot and Jason DaCosta claimed Killer Bee for owner Lisa Watson from Ryan Williams. All these horses were claimed for $550,000 each.

Edward Stanberry claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Soldier Camp for $180,000 from Leroy Tomlinson from the sixth race.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen