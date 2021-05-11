RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021

WORKING DOUBLE FOR TRAINER MICHAEL MARLOWE

TRAINER Michael Marlowe scored a working double after his charges, Nala's Bushman and Casual Peach came up trumps in their respective races.

Nala's Bushman (Shane Ellis) came from second to last down the backstretch to beat rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Nala's Bushman was a comfortable 4 ¼ lengths in front of Bay Commander (Dane Nelson) and Shauna Cruise (Roger Hewitt), winning in a time of 2:06.3.

Ridden by Dick Cardenas, Casual Peach also came from off the pace to beat rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Casual Peach just got up in time to nip Diosa de Oro (Javaniel Patterson) on the wire to win by a head. Third went to Coralando (Paul Francis) as the final time was recorded at 1:37.3.

With those two winners, Marlowe took his tally for the season to 5 wins.

ANOTHER COOKIE FINALLY GETS IT RIGHT

AFTER two encouraging third-place finishes in his last two runs, Another Cookie finally got things right to win a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race.

Trained by Everal Francis and ridden by Youville Pinnock, Another Cookie settled in second place behind Queen Deftiny (Harriston Lewis) down the backstretch in the seven-furlong contest before surging to the front approaching the distance, full of running.

Turning for home, Another Cookie turned on the pressure on rivals and cruised home to win by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:31.3 for 7 furlongs (1,400m). Lion's Den (Dick Cardenas) was second and Mighty Chelsea (Anthony Thomas) third.

SECRET LAW GOES ONE BETTER

FOLLOWING on his second-place finish down the 5-straight (1,000m) course on December 26 of last year, six-year-old chestnut gelding Secret Law went one better after defeating rivals at the same distance in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards maiden condition race.

The Christopher Pearson-conditioned Secret Law, under Shavon Townsend, broke just behind the leading pair of Riddim Up (Anthony Thomas) and Little Red (Osive Donegal) at the off. Coming across the dummy rails, Secret Law, although serving all over the place, found an extra gear and powered away from rivals to win by 1 ¾ lengths.

Riddim Up finished in second place and King Livity (Oneil Mullings) third. The final time was a rather slow 1:05.0.

IT'SABEAUTIFULDAY CREATES MILD UPSET

FIVE-YEAR-OLD bay mare It'sabeautifulday , ridden by Robert Halledeen, created a mild upset when she beat her more-fancied rivals in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (NW2) over 5 furlongs down the five-straight course.

Recent winner, Miss Cookie (Dick Cardenas) got the jump on the field at the start of the race and assumed control, comfortably ahead of rivals. It'sabeautifulday, who started at odds of 11-1, came into view when the horses came across the dummy rails and after that, just sprinted clear of rivals to win by 2 lengths.

Miss Cookie finished in second place and Adwa (Omar Walker) finished in third place. The final time for the event was 1:02.2.

FIVE HORSES CLAIMED

FIVE horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the opening event, Rudolph Hardial claimed Doctor Grey for owner Maureen Grant from Phillip Elliott; Roy Matthews claimed Shauna Cruise for owner Meleta Byfield from Marlon Anderson; Johnny Wilmot claimed Unbreakable for owner Carlton Watson from Steven Todd; and Michael Marlowe claimed Bay Commander for owner Top Rock from Dale Murphy. All horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Tyrone Prince claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Michael Wray from Patrick Taylor for $550,000 from the third race.