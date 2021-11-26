RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021

COLIN FERGUSON'S WINNING FORM CONTINUES

Trainer Colin Ferguson notched his 12th win for the season after his charge Zabratone, ridden by Chris Mamdeen, just held on to win a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) call over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Zabratone raced in mid-pack behind runners down the backstretch. He then picked up the running when chasing Strike at Will (Matthew Bennett) around the half-mile turn (800m).

Approaching the distance, Zabratone took over control of the race and looked the likely winner in deep stretch. Then Zabratone began to shorten but held on by a neck to beat the fast-finishing Sheboom (Dick Cardenas), with Tomohawk (Phillip Parchment) third. The final time was 1:35.3.

SIR ARJUN BABU WINS MONICA TODD MEMORIAL

Five-year-old dark bay gelding Sir Arjun Babu romped to his second-consecutive win in the $600,000 Monica Todd Memorial Cup – a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) contest at 9 nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Trained by Donovan Plummer and ridden by Linton Steadman, Sir Arjun Babu sat in second position behind Acapella (Aaron Chatrie) going around the clubhouse turn and onto the main track before taking over leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker.

Sir Arjun Babu slowed up the pace navigating the half-mile turn and although drifting out in the stretch, kept going strong to win by 4 lengths. Whatever (Tevin Foster) came on for second ahead of My Mom Juss (Chris Mamdeen) in third. The final time for the event was 2:02.4.

RUDS D INDIAN COMES GOOD WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE



After 16 career starts, Ruds D Indian ( Bern Identity – Urgent Appeal), running with the visor off, finally got his head in front in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over one mile (1,600m).

Ruds D Indian, trained by Patrick Fong, was held at the back of the field for most of the trip by jockey Shane Ellis as J J Warrior (Roger Hewitt), Paraiso (Tevin Foster), and Little Grovy Thing (Oshane Nugent) set the early fractions.

Ruds D Indian then came into striking view navigating the half-mile turn as Little Grovy Thing took control from J J Warrior and Chromatica (Andre Powell).

In the stretch drive, Ruds D Indian found his best stride and powered past rivals to win the event by 1¾ lengths in a time of 1:43.0. Second was Miss HJF (Hakeem Pottinger) with J J Warrior third.

TEN HORSES CLAIMED

Ten horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

In the third race, Delroy Waugh claimed winner Sir Arjun Babu for owner Total Connection from Donovan Plummer, while Waugh also claimed Whatever for himself from Nicholas Smith. Both horses went at $250,000 each.

In the seventh race, Tyrone Prince claimed winner Coralando for owner Paul Nugent from Steven Todd; Byron Davis claimed Killer Bee for owner Glendon Drummond from Michael Francis; and Donovan Russell claimed In The Blood for owner Gary Ainsworth from Michael Marlowe. All horses went at $450,000 each.

In the eighth race, Edward Stanberry claimed Cartel for owner Lisa Watson from Gary Subratie; Leroy Tomlinson claimed Azaria for owner Aston Henry from Johnny Wilmot; Jason DaCosta claimed Special Counsel for owner Elizabeth DaCosta from Steven Todd; Lance Richards claimed Slamsilano for owner Fredrick Davy from Robert Pearson; and Denis Lee claimed Mirabilis for owner Alfred Chuck from Dale Murphy. All horses went at $750,000 each.