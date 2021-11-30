Racing News for Saturday, November 27, 2021

Storm Valley by a short head

Storm Valley, under an efficient ride from apprentice Youvillle Pinnock, did enough to beat favourite Smarty Tradition in the Pick 3 “Dash” Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event going six furlongs.

Storm Valley was in control of the event heading into the half-mile turn where the Welsh Soutar trainee upped the tempo on Stormy Lady (Aaron Chatrie), Kingswood (Mario Chong), and Boss Izzy(Javaniel Patterson).

Entering the lane, Storm Valley, a seven-year-old dark bay horse by Storm Craft – That Girl, looked strong on the lead until Smarty Tradition (Shane Ellis) came with his challenge.

Smarty Tradition pointed inside the final furlong but Storm Valley battled bravely on the inside rails even after Pinnock lost his whip. When the winning post arrived it was Storm Valley by a short head. Congrats Suckie (Jerome Innis) finished third. The final time was recorded at 1:16.4.

Golden Emperor victorious with blinkers on

Running with the visor off and the blinkers on, the Donovan Plummer-owned and trained Golden Emperor easily defeated rivals in the Pick 3 “Easy To Play” Trophy over 6½ furlongs.

Golden Emperor, under Roger Hewitt, shot to the lead at the off ahead of Star Lee (Marshall Porter). Heading towards the half-mile (800m), the leader changed as Stacyslady (Chalrick Budhai) overtook rivals with Golden Emperor and Star Lee waiting behind.

Turning for home, Golden Emperor, who stepped wide, assumed the lead and and wasted no time in putting away rivals by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:26.1. Star Lee was second and Stacyslady third.

Uncle Frank scores overdue win

Uncle Frank, trained by title-chasing conditioner Jason DaCosta, scored his first win in many moons and 10th overall after taking a drop-in class to win the Pick 3 “Challenge” Trophy in a high claiming event ($1,000,000 - $800,000) at one mile (1,600m).

With Anthony Thomas in the saddle, Uncle Frank raced in fourth place leaving the intersection at the seven furlongs (1,400m) marker behind Let Him Fly (Tevin Foster), Dejae's Boy (Shane Ellis), and Rohan Kabir (Abigail Able).

Let Him Fly then quickened to increase his lead on rivals entering the straight but Uncle Frank, who was switched from the outside to the inside, swooped by Let Him Fly with a furlong to go and went on to win by 2¾ lengths.

Let Him Fly was second as third went to Dejae's Boy. The final time for the event was 1:40.3.

JJ Warrior releases maiden tag with equipment change

After 19 career starts, JJ Warrior, running with the visor on for the first time, defeated rivals in the Pick 3 “Easy To Win” Bonanza Trophy run for native-bred three-year-old maidens over 6½ furlongs.

With Robert Halledeen in the saddle for trainer Gary Subratie, JJ Warrior was not too far off the leaders at the start of the event as the roan colt raced in third place behind Prime One (Odeen Edwards) and Paraiso (Tevin Foster).

JJ Warrior came up to challenge for the lead at the half-mile before taking over at the top of the lane. He then had to fight off the challenge from The Trojan Warrior, winning by three parts of a length.

Bigmanbiden (Phillip Parchment) finished third in a final time of 1:23.0.

Eight horses claimed

In the first race, Michael Thomas claimed Smarty Tradition for owner Denrick Chambers from Anthony Nunes; Henry Harrison Jr claimed Miss Linda Wray for owner Kurt Johnson and Atley Brown from Lance Richards, and Cleveland Mitchell claimed winner Storm Valley for owner Alvin Blake from Welsh Soutar. All horses from the first event were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the fourth race, Phillip Lee claimed Let Him Fly for owner Nicholas Miller for $1 million from Clifford Atkinson Jr and Michael Francis claimed Dejae's Boy for owner Orlando Mason also for $1 million from Lorne Kirlew.

In the sixth race, Donovan Plummer claimed Nuclear Emma for owner New Money Connection from Michael McIntosh for $400,000; Gary Crawford claimed winner Tradition for himself from Jason DaCosta for $350,000, and Welsh Soutar claimed Above All Links for owner Delroy Thomas from Alford Brown for $350,000.