RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021

Raddesh Roman wins after injury

Jockey Raddesh Roman, who recently returned from injury, notched his first winner when he booted home Faulyna Forever for trainer Richard Phillipps in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) event over 4 ½ furlongs (900m).

Roman broke Faulyna Forever sharply out of the starting gates as the bay mare held a slim lead ahead of Money Marshall (Devon A Thomas).

Making their way across the dummy rails, Faulyna Forever tried to shake loose from a determined Money Marshall as the two were locked in a stern duel to the wire. Faulyna Forever prevailed by a nose. Golden Emperor (Roger Hewitt) came on the scene late for third place. The final time was 56.0.

Artesia comes good at 8-1

Three-year-old grey filly Artesia showed her worth with a strong win in a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 event over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Trained by Richard Azan and ridden by Youville Pinnock, Artesia wasn't the best away at the start, racing in mid pack behind Jahsendblessings (Kiaman McGregor), JJThestriker (Odeen Edwards), and Will The Conquerer (Nicholas Hibbert).

Artesia held her gallop in deep stretch, holding Buff Bay (Christopher Mamdeen) by ¾ length. T Brady (Robert Halledeen) was third. The final time was 1:14.0.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

In the first race, Kingsley Davis claimed winner Zi Beast for owner Delroy Wellington from Patrick Taylor, Joseph Thomas claimed Smokescreen for owner Big Deal Racing Stable from Lorne Kirlew, and Gordon Lewis claimed Machu Picchu for owner Victor Chang from Steadman Curtis. All horses from the first were claimed for $180,000 each.

In the third, Roy Matthews claimed Buckaluck for owner K & E Syndicate from Lawrence Freemantle, Michael Francis claimed Mother Nature for owner Zelpha Ricketts from Henry Harrison, and Anthony Nunes claimed Smarty Tradition for owner Ajax Bjorn from Andrew McDonald.