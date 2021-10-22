RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2021

CATABA RETURNS ON WINNING NOTE

After a two-month break, three-year-old chestnut filly Cataba ( Lion Tamer – Tooting Kat) made light work of rivals to win Division 1 of a maiden condition contest for native-bred three-year-olds.

Trained by Patrick Lynch, Cataba left her starting stall in good nick in the 4-furlong event, disputing the lead with Lady Pujarie (Richard Henry).

Cataba (Dick Cardenas) drew away from the field passing the dummy rails and went on to win by 5 ½ lengths, stopping the clock in 47.4 seconds. Carol Strike (Raddesh Roman) was second and Lady Pujarie third.

DANNY SPUD A WINNER ON RETURN

The Vincent Atkinson-conditioned Danny Spud obliged as the favourite in a four-year-old and upwards event (non-winners of two) going 5 furlongs round.

Jockey Javaniel Patterson held Danny Spud in third place behind Jon P (Christopher Mamdeen) and Jolly's Dream (Omar Walker) going into the half-mile turn.

Turning for home and hugging the inside rails, Danny Spud produced a late charge to go by Jon P at the furlong pole, subsequently winning by 4 ½ lengths. Jon P held for second with Jolly's Dream third. The final was 1:02.2.

WILSON IN A ROMP WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Six-year-old bay gelding Wilson, running with the visor off and blinkers on, brushed aside rivals by 16 lengths to win a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($1m-$850,000) call at 6 ½ furlongs.

The Dennis Pryce-conditioned Wilson raced prominently throughout as jockey Robert Halledeen held him in second place down the backstretch behind Lightning McQueen (Paul Francis).

Wilson maintained a strong gallop throughout before snatching the lead at the top of the lane, and thereafter demolished rivals. Lightning McQueen held for second as Night Light (Devon A Thomas) finished third. The final time was at 1:19.3.

ONE-TWO FINISH FOR HAROLD CHADEE, GARY GRIFFITHS

Owner Harold Chadee and trainer Gary Griffiths had the distinction of sweeping the top two spots in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over 5 furlongs straight.

Colorado Ranger, ridden by Shane Ellis, came from behind to beat stablemate Letters In Gold (Oshane Nugent) by a neck in a time of 1:02.1. Morse Code (Anthony Thomas) was third.

THREE HORSES CLAIMED

Three horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Joseph Thomas claimed Rohan Kabir for owner Big Dee Racing Stables for $1 million from Johnny Wilmot from the third race.

In the sixth race Gregory Forsyth claimed Lala Diva for owner Mayon Myles from Phillip Lee for $550,000, and Tyrone Prince claimed Mr Ambassador for owner Anthony Chin from Marlon Anderson, also for $550,000.