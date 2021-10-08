RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021

BOLD SAMI EARNS FIRST WIN ON LOCAL SOIL

After 26 attempts, four-year-old American-bred dark bay filly Bold Sami earned her first win on local soil in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance call at nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Trained by Byron Davis and ridden by apprentice Jordan Barrett, Bold Sami was always prominent from the start, sitting in second place behind Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson) going around the clubhouse turn and onto the main track.

Bold Sami kept her position down the backstretch before slipping through to the front approaching the distance and kept on going resolutely, winning by seven lengths. War of the Roses (Oneil Mullings) finished second and Dorthebutcher (Matthew Bennett) third.

After splits 27.2 x 53.1 x 1:18.4 x 1:45.2, the final time for the event was clocked at 2:00.3.

DARE TO SPEAK COMES GOOD

Six-year-old chestnut gelding Dare to Speak produced a strong run in deep stretch to beat rivals going six furlongs (1,200m) in a five-year-old and upwards Claiming ($180,000, $150,000) event.

Up and running out of the starting gates at the off, the Nicholas Smith-conditioned Dare to Speak was second behind Rising Bop (Jemar Jackson) with Dash of Class (Jordan Barrett) a close third.

Navigating the half-mile turn, Dare to Speak held his position well on the inside rails with Explosive Charge (Paul Francis) drawing alongside as both chased Rising Bop coming into the lane.

In deep stretch, leader Rising Bop made a bad step and fell, leaving Dare to Speak with a clear run on the rails to win by 2 ¼ lengths ahead of Twilight Storm (Samantha Fletcher) and Explosive Charge. The final time was a pedestrian 1:17.2.

EASY DOES IT FOR DIOSA DE ORO

Diosa de Oro, trained by Anthony Dixon and ridden by Dick Cardenas, easily won a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) contest travelling seven furlongs (1,400m).

Diosa de Oro battled with Winx Choice (Ruja Lahoe) for the lead after leaving the starting gates. The duel continued down the backstretch until Diosa de Oro began to open up approaching the distance.

With a couple of cracks from the whip by Cardenas, Diosa de Oro powered home to score by 5 ½ lengths. Stallwalkin'girl (Samantha Fletcher) finished second with Winx Choice third. The event was timed at 1:28.1.

CRUELLA IN TIME

Three-year-old bay filly Cruella released the maiden tag after success in a native-bred three-year-old maiden special weight event going five furlongs on the round course.

Entering the half-mile turn, jockey Dick Cardenas held the Richard Azan-trained Cruella in fifth place behind Morse Code (Anthony Thomas), Paraiso (Linton Steadman), Whispering Magic (Oshane Nugent), and Aunt Chico (Dane Dawkins).

Cruella went four-wide at the top of the straight and came with a strong run in deep stretch and got up to defeat the first-time runner Aunt Chico by ¾ lengths in a time of 1:02.1. Whispering Magic was third.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED



Anthony Dixon claimed second by the post in the fourth race Twilight Storm for owner Andre Adams for $180,000 from Richard Phillipps.

In the fifth race, Joseph Thomas claimed Key Witness for owner David Forbes from Steven Todd, Clifford Atkinson Jr claimed winner Diosa de Oro for owner Suzette Williams from Anthony Dixon, Joseph Thomas claimed Winx Choice for owner K & A Syndicate, also from Todd, Delroy Waugh claimed Stallwalkin'Girl for himself from Gresford Smith, and Andrew McDonald claimed Tradition for owner Richard Whyte from Gary Crawford. All horses in the fifth race went for $550,000 each.