RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2021

Flying Bullet upsets at 26-1 after equipment change

Running with both the blinkers and tongue-tie off, the Patrick Fong-conditioned Flying Bullet created the upset of the day when beating rivals at odds of 26-1 in a five-year-old and upwards Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Flying Bullet was prominent throughout as jockey Ruja Lahoe held the bay gelding in third place going into the half-mile turn behind Special Prosecutor (Oshane Nugent) and Thenextbigting (Nicholas Hibbert).

Flying Bullet hugged the inside rails in deep stretch and produced a strong run to beat Thenextbigting by 2 ½ lengths. Nasdaq Princess (Javaniel Patterson) came on for third place with the final time recorded at 1:10.4.

Night Light a down-in-class victor

The down-in-class Night Light obliged as the favourite in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event over one mile (1,600m).

Trained by Errol Subratie and ridden by Linton Steadman, Night Light sat behind Diosa de Oro (Dick Cardenas) on the lead as the two vied for control of the race for most of the way. Approaching the distance, Night Light assumed the lead with Hecandance (Shane Ellis) slipping down into second place ahead of the fading Diosa de Oro.

In deep stretch, Night Light kept going with a strong effort to win by 1 ½ lengths ahead of Hecandance. Diosa de Oro was third. The final time was recorded at 1:42.1.

Letters in Gold

After finishing second by a head to Colorado Ranger over the straight course on October 16, three-year-old bay filly Letters in Gold went one better when landing a three-year-old maiden special weight event over 5 ½ furlongs.

Hakeem Pottinger broke the Gary Griffiths-trained Letters in Gold in good order and raced in fourth place going into the half-mile turn behind Lady Pujarie (Paul Francis), Morse Code (Anthony Thomas), and Prosecco (Dick Cardenas).

Turning for home five wide, Pottinger produced his mount for a late effort and Letters in Gold responded just in time for the win by three parts of a length. Lady Pujarie finished second and Prosecco third in a final time of 1:08.3.

Letters in Gold is finally a winner

Returning after a two-month layoff, Wifey Sez So, trained by Vincent Atkinson and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, brushed aside rivals in a three-year-old and upwards fillies and mares only call at six furlongs (1,200m).

It was Nina Dorada (Paul Francis), who shot to the front ahead of Soul Treasure (Oneil Mullings) and State of Emergency (Devon A Thomas) with Wifey Sez So cruising in fourth place.

With a burst of energy, Wifey Sez So surged through to pick up the lead heading into the half-mile turn and never looked back. Cruising coming into the lane with Patterson motionless in the saddle, Wifey Sez So drew off from the field to score by 10 lengths in a time of 1:16.0.

Lady Bastipur (Jordan Barrett) finished second and Daytona Belle (Anthny Thomas) third.

Eight horses claimed

Eight horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

In the first race, Ian Alexander claimed Special Prosecutor for himself for $180,000 from Stedman Curtis.

Byron Davis claimed Diosa de Oro for owner Baldwin Williams from Clifford Atkinson Jr for $550,000 and Alford Brown claimed Night Light for owner Wade Morris from Errol Subratie, also for $550,000 from the second race.

In the third race, Andrew McDonald claimed Kingswood for himself from Lawrence Freemantle; Gordon Lewis claimed Lady Budget for owner Peter McFarlane from Cashbert Khwalsingh and Donovan Plummer claimed winner Sir Arjun Babu for owner Glendon Drummond from Steven Todd. All horses from the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the fourth race, Steven Todd claimed Azaria for owner Carlton Watson from Gregory Forsyth and Alford Brown claimed Fearless Champion for himself from Jason DaCosta. Both these horses were claimed for $750,000 each.